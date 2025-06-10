Pierce Brosnan credits wife Keely for giving him 'wings to fly' in 24-year Hollywood marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith know how to keep a good thing going.

"Keely and I love each other and are blessed to have each other as companions in this life," the James Bond actor told Fox News Digital of his wife of more than 20 years. "And we've created a good life for ourselves of hard work and perseverance of life."

Brosnan, who stars in the new film "The Unholy Trinity," noted that marriage is always about "solving problems."

"You know, it's just solving one problem after the [other], whether it's the washing machine or how far the finances are going to go or what your dreams are. But, ultimately, we just enjoy each other's company enormously."

The pair, who married in Ireland in 2001, will celebrate their 24th anniversary in August.

"She's given me wings to fly and lets me, you know, gallivant around the world here making movies," he added. "But we're here, and Hawaii is her home and our home."

The 72-year-old plays Gabriel Dove, an Irish immigrant sheriff in 1870s Montana in "The Holy Trinity" alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Brandon Lessard, David Arquette, Q'orianka Kilcher, Gianni Capaldi and his two sons with Keely — Dylan, 28, and Paris, 24.

"He's an immigrant, and he's a man that's kind of somewhat mangled and torn by the persecution of his own days," Brosnan said. "And he was trying to make a go at it. He's trying to keep order in this tiny town."

Brosnan said his acting advice to his sons would be "know your lines."

"Paris is now working as an actor. He's doing his first feature. Know your line, be prepared. No one's gonna direct you. You direct yourself," he explained. "Show up on time, be kind, be gracious and, you know, be good to yourself. And don't hold it too tightly."

Brosnan also shares two older sons and a late daughter with his late wife, Cassandra Harris, who died in 1991. His daughter, Charlotte, died at age 41 in 2013 after a battle with cancer.

Brosnan and Shaye Smith met at a party in 1994 and began dating soon after.

Last year, the "Mamma Mia" actor gushed over Keely on their 23rd anniversary, calling her his "beautiful brown eyed girl, my north, my south, my east and west. All my love, should I fall behind wait for me."

"The Unholy Trinity" is playing in theaters now.