Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Pierce Brosnan credits wife Keely for giving him 'wings to fly' in 24-year Hollywood marriage

The former James Bond actor is starring alongside his sons in the new Western film 'The Unholy Trinity' as an Irish immigrant sheriff

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
close
Pierce Brosnan reveals what makes his 24-year marriage so strong Video

Pierce Brosnan reveals what makes his 24-year marriage so strong

‘The Unholy Trinity’ actor told Fox News Digital his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, gives him ‘wings to fly' and shares acting advice for his two sons, who star with him in the movie.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith know how to keep a good thing going.

"Keely and I love each other and are blessed to have each other as companions in this life," the James Bond actor told Fox News Digital of his wife of more than 20 years. "And we've created a good life for ourselves of hard work and perseverance of life."

Brosnan, who stars in the new film "The Unholy Trinity," noted that marriage is always about "solving problems."

"You know, it's just solving one problem after the [other], whether it's the washing machine or how far the finances are going to go or what your dreams are. But, ultimately, we just enjoy each other's company enormously."

PIERCE BROSNAN'S WIFE STILL MAKES HIS ‘HEART SING’ AS THEY DEFY HOLLYWOOD ODDS

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shayne Smith

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith know how to keep a good thing going. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The pair, who married in Ireland in 2001, will celebrate their 24th anniversary in August.

"She's given me wings to fly and lets me, you know, gallivant around the world here making movies," he added. "But we're here, and Hawaii is her home and our home."

WATCH: Pierce Brosnan reveals what makes his 24-year marriage so strong

Pierce Brosnan reveals what makes his 24-year marriage so strong Video

The 72-year-old plays Gabriel Dove, an Irish immigrant sheriff in 1870s Montana in "The Holy Trinity" alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Brandon Lessard, David Arquette, Q'orianka Kilcher, Gianni Capaldi and his two sons with Keely — Dylan, 28, and Paris, 24. 

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR BLAMES AMERICA'S MARRIAGE WOES ON ‘DISPOSABLE’ SOCIETY

Pierce Brosnan with his wife and two youngest sons

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith with sons Dylan, left, and Paris, right.  (P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

"He's an immigrant, and he's a man that's kind of somewhat mangled and torn by the persecution of his own days," Brosnan said. "And he was trying to make a go at it. He's trying to keep order in this tiny town."

Brosnan said his acting advice to his sons would be "know your lines."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Paris is now working as an actor. He's doing his first feature. Know your line, be prepared. No one's gonna direct you. You direct yourself," he explained. "Show up on time, be kind, be gracious and, you know, be good to yourself. And don't hold it too tightly."

Pierce Brosnan with wife Keely Shaye Smith on the red carpet

Brosnan said his wife has given him "wings to fly."  (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Brosnan also shares two older sons and a late daughter with his late wife, Cassandra Harris, who died in 1991. His daughter, Charlotte, died at age 41 in 2013 after a battle with cancer. 

WATCH: Pierce Brosnan discusses preparation for role as sheriff in period Western

Pierce Brosnan discusses preparation for role as sheriff in period Western Video

Brosnan and Shaye Smith met at a party in 1994 and began dating soon after. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Pierce Brosnan with Keely Shaye Smith in 1995

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith met at a party in 1994 and began dating soon after.  (Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, the "Mamma Mia" actor gushed over Keely on their 23rd anniversary, calling her his "beautiful brown eyed girl, my north, my south, my east and west. All my love, should I fall behind wait for me."

"The Unholy Trinity" is playing in theaters now.

Trending