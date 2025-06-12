Brad Pitt talks mistakes, shares 'simple equation' he lives by

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt says he has gotten to the age where he knows what’s important in life.

"No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from and you move on, and it’ll lead to the next success," the actor, 61, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday at the premiere of his new racing movie "F1."

He continued, "Really, I think, you get to my age, and you really see how important it is to surround yourself with, you know, the people you love, the people who will love you back and friends and family and that’s it. And from there we get to go make things. So, I think it’s a pretty simple, I think, equation."

Pitt’s comments come less than a year after he finalized his divorce from Angelina Jolie after their split in 2016. The former couple share six children.

However, he admitted last month that he did not feel finalizing the divorce was a milestone.

"I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally," he told GQ.

Pitt is currently dating 32-year-old businesswoman Ines de Ramon.

"Mostly I feel pretty…. My life is fairly contained," Pitt added while discussing a life filled with constant tabloid attention. "It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit."

Pitt said that his personal life is "always in the news. It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way."

"It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do," he said. "So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that, I don’t know."

Along with surrounding himself with people who support him, the "Fight Club" actor said he found refuge while driving in his racing car for "F1."

"There’s a peacefulness in the car," he admitted. "There’s some days where you’re off mentally, and you’re just a fraction of a second behind on your turning point. Or if you’re having an uneasy day, and you’re not committed to the car, trusting the car, you get it all wrong. And then there are these days where it is so sublime, you just cannot believe what these cars can do."

He continued, "And sometimes you just get it all right, it all falls into place and there’s a, oh man, I got to find a better word, but everything’s right with the world. There’s no s--- from yesterday, and there’s nothing you got to deal with tomorrow. It’s just this moment and until you get on the straights, which you’re actually going the fastest, but this is the place where you actually get to rest, and you can catch your breath, and you just let everything down, just a couple of degrees and there your mind might wander, wander like, ‘Oh, what a beautiful cloud.’ ‘Oh, that’s funny: They painted that grandstand blue there. It’s kind of an odd color, isn’t it?’ You just have time to drift a little bit until you start approaching that next breaking point."

In other words, he is in the driver’s seat.