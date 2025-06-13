David, Victoria Beckham officially become 'Sir' and 'Lady' as King Charles III bestows knighthood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

David Beckham has been officially knighted by King Charles III for his services to sports and charity.

The 50-year-old British soccer legend was awarded a knighthood along with Oscar winner Gary Oldman and The Who frontman Roger Daltrey in Charles' birthday honors list, which recognizes individual outstanding achievements and contributions to British society.

Beckham's title is now "Sir David Beckham," and his wife, Victoria Beckham, will now be known as "Lady Victoria Beckham."

"Growing up in east London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour," Beckham shared in a statement.

He continued,"To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career and literally a boyhood dream come true."

"Off the pitch, I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organisations that are supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation," Beckham added.

"I’m so lucky to be able to do the work that I do and I’m grateful to be recognised for the work that gives me so much fulfillment," he concluded. "It will take a little while for the news to sink in but I’m immensely proud and it’s such an emotional moment for me to share with my family."

Beckham shares sons Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20 and daughter Harper, 13, with Victoria.

The former Manchester United player made 115 career appearances for England, including 59 as team captain, and won league titles in four countries.

Beckham has been an ambassador for UNICEF since 2005 and became an ambassador for the King's Foundation in 2024, which King Charles, 76, founded in 1990 when he was the Prince of Wales.

On Thursday, the monarch hosted the King‘s Foundation's annual awards ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London. Beckham, Kate Winslet, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Penny Lancaster were among the famous faces spotted at the event, which featured 200 guests.

In 2003, Beckham received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) from the late Queen Elizabeth II. According to the Guardian, he was reportedly first nominated for a knighthood in 2011.

Oldman, 67, was awarded a knighthood for his services to drama. The actor, who has been working steadily since the '80s, won the Acadamy Award for best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in 2017's "The Darkest Hour." Oldman has also received three BAFTA awards, a Golden Globe and three SAG awards.

Daltrey, who has served as patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust since 2000, was knighted for his services to charity. In 2000, Daltrey launched the Teenage Cancer Trust's Royal Albert Hall concerts, which he curated until 2025, raising millions for the charity.

The 81-year-old singer co-founded the legendary rock band The Who in 1964. The Who has sold over 100 million records worldwide and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

"It’s strange, it’s an experience that I’ve never had before, I’m very humbled by it," Daltrey said of receiving the knighthood in a statement.

"It’s kind of weird, but I am deeply honoured to get this, especially for the charity for the Teenage Cancer Trust, and I accept it on their behalf really, because this honour is really for all unsung heroes," he continued.

"It’s a dream come true for me, but it’s especially a dream because the charity means so much."