Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Backstreet Boys star sues Florida sheriff, Trump threatens Rosie O'Donnell

Roseanne Barr and John Goodman haven't spoken in 'seven or eight years,' Michael J. Fox made 'Back to the Future' co-star feel like she 'had a high school boyfriend'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell is fighting to protect his beachfront home; Donald Trump threatens to strip Rosie O'Donnell of her U.S. citizenship. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell sues Florida sheriff for refusing to remove trespassers from his private beach

- Trump threatens to strip Rosie O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship as he says she's a 'threat to humanity'

- Roseanne Barr and John Goodman haven't spoken in 'seven or eight years'

John Goodman says he and Roseanne Barr haven't spoken in "seven or eight years." (Getty)

GREAT SCOTT! - Michael J. Fox made 'Back to the Future' co-star feel like she 'had a high school boyfriend.'

'PIVOTAL MOMENT' - Candace Cameron Bure reveals son preached '45-minute sermon' that saved her marriage during rough patch.

DEMONS BEHIND FAME - 'I Love Lucy' star Desi Arnaz beat alcoholism with help from his son: 'I don't want to die.'

Desi Arnaz (1917-1986) with his son, actor Desi Arnaz Jr., at the NBC Studios in New York City, circa 1980. (Getty Images)

ROOTS REVEALED - ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert says her birth father knew her identity after watching show.

DAD IN DISTRESS - Dennis Quaid devastated by close family connection to Texas floods.

Dennis Quaid detailed his close family ties to the Texas floods.  (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOVE AGAINST ODDS - James Brolin said Barbra Streisand's blunt remark during a blind date 29 years ago sealed their fate.

PALACE PLAY - Inside the British royal family's most scandalous summer vacation spots.

