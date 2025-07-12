Trump threatens to strip Rosie O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship as he says she's a 'threat to humanity'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has escalated his long-running feud with Rosie O'Donnell.

On Saturday, Trump, 79, floated the idea of revoking the 63-year-old comedian and actress's U.S. citizenship following her move to Ireland earlier this year.

"Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," Trump wrote in a post to his social media platform Truth Social.

"She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he added.

O'Donnell quickly responded to Trump's jab in several posts that she shared on her social media pages. The "A League of Their Own" star posted a collage of photos centered around a screenshot of Trump's post on Instagram and blasted the politician in the caption.

"The president of the USA has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is - a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself," she wrote. "This is why i moved to Ireland - he is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity."

"I stand in direct opposition [to] all he represents- so do millions of others - u gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies - ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence," O'Donnell added along with the hashtag #nevertrump.

The former talk show host later shared a screenshot of her Instagram post on TikTok, where she slammed Trump in the caption, writing that he was a "disgrace to all our beautiful country stands for" and a "danger to our nation."

O'Donnell went on to bash Trump as a "mentally ill untreated criminal," claiming that he "lied to America for a decade" during his time hosting the hit reality TV series "The Apprentice."

"Had u grown up in NY - as I did - u would know what a total fool he is. Add me to the list of people who oppose him at every turn -it’s now or never America," she wrote.

In another post, O'Donnell uploaded a photo of Trump with his arm around Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in a prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex-trafficking minors.

"Hey donald – you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours," she wrote in the caption. "You call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an american who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze."

"You want to revoke my citizenship? go ahead and try, king joffrey with a tangerine spray tan," she added, referring to Joffrey Baratheon, the sadistic young king who was a character in the hit HBO TV series "Game of Thrones."

"I’m not yours to silence," she added. "I never was."

Though O'Donnell did not refer to Epstein in the caption, her post comes as Trump's administration faces backlash over its handling of the investigation into Epstein’s sex trafficking case. Leaders of the Department of Justice and the FBI have come under fire by many of Trump's supporters after closing their inquiry in y ended their inquiry into the case without releasing new files.

Representatives for the White House and O'Donnell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

O'Donnell and Trump have been involved in a feud since 2006 after she criticized him on "The View" for his leniency toward a Miss USA winner who had been accused of drug use and other bad behavior.

Trump responded to the criticism by calling O'Donnell a "real loser."

In 2014, O'Donnell claimed her feud with Trump resulted in the "most bullying I ever experienced in my life."

The two's war of words has continued over the years with O'Donnell frequently speaking out against Trump and his policies after the real estate mogul's entry into politics.

O'Donnell stepped up her Trump critiques during his first presidential run and win, jokingly telling Seth Meyers in 2017 that she spends "about 90% of my working hours tweeting hatred toward this administration."

In March, O'Donnell confirmed that she had fled to Ireland after Trump's return to the Oval Office following his second presidential election victory.

At the time, the comedian said she was living in Ireland and was in the process of applying for Irish citizenship.

"It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say," O'Donnell said in a video on TikTok. "And the people have been so loving, so kind and so welcoming. And I’m very grateful."

O'Donnell said she and her child Clay left the country Jan. 15, five days before Trump’s inauguration.

"Although I was someone who never thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child," she explained.

"You know, I'm happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country, and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back," O'Donnell said in the clip.

Despite Trump's post, O'Donnell's citizenship is unlikely to be in jeopardy. The 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to any person born in the United States and the actress was born in Commack, New York. In addition, many legal experts agree that the government cannot unilaterally revoke the citizenship of a natural-born citizen. One exception is if the government was able to prove that citizenship was obtained through fraud in the case of naturalization.

In addition, citizenship can be revoked if an individual commits certain actions, including treason, serving in a foreign military engaged in hostilities against the U.S., or renouncing citizenship.