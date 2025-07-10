Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell sues Florida sheriff for refusing to remove trespassers from his private beach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell has filed a lawsuit against a Florida county, accusing the sheriff’s department of refusing to keep trespassers off of his private beach.

Littrell said that to protect the "peaceful enjoyment" of his property in Walton County, Florida, on the Gulf Coast, his limited liability company, BLB Beach Hut LLC, has put up "no trespassing" signs as well as tables, chairs and umbrellas showing where the property line starts on the beach, according to the lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital and filed in a Florida court recently.

He wrote that the efforts have been "in vain, as numerous trespassers have set out to antagonize, bully and harass the Littrell family by regularly, every day, trespassing on BLB’s beach, on the Subject Property, in open defiance of the law."

The lawsuit seeks a writ of mandamus to require the sheriff’s department to keep the alleged trespassers off of his beach.

Littrell wrote in the lawsuit that he has been forced to hire security to protect his land and family, and filled out a Walton County Trespass Authorization Form, authorizing the sheriff’s department to warn and prosecute trespassers on his property.

"Despite BLB’s numerous requests and the execution of the required forms, the sheriff has refused to come to the Subject Property to enforce the law and remove the trespassers, to charge the trespassers, or to take any action, at all, thereby refusing to do their duty," the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit says that on May 4, a sheriff’s deputy spoke to an alleged trespasser on Littrell’s property, but didn’t remove the trespasser or cite them, merely saying that the alleged trespasser "'doesn’t agree with private beaches,’ going on to characterize BLB’s insistence that it’s constitutional rights be upheld as ‘lunacy,’ to use one of the words used by a deputy of the Sheriff’s Department."

The lawsuit also claims that on June 5, an alleged trespasser grabbed legal documents related to the dispute out of the property manager’s hand "and scattered the papers into the wind across the beach."

Littrel said BLB also contacted the sheriff’s department twice that day regarding the "aggressor," but the department "refused to send any officer."

"When BLB personnel contacted the Sheriff for the third time to request an officer again, the 911 operator simply hung up on BLB personnel rather than dispatching the officer that was requested more than an hour prior," the lawsuit states.

He claimed that the sheriff’s department is now "openly defying BLB’s requests for assistance to protect its constitutionally protected property rights," claiming that deputies were overheard on two separate occasions saying that the sheriff was "proud of not issuing any citations for trespassing on the property."

"Vitriol" against BLB "has recently escalated," the lawsuit says, claiming that a trespasser damaged a table on his property "after being warned by a BLB employee."

Littrell claimed that a deputy had come to the property, but hadn’t taken any action against the alleged trespasser, and "body camera footage shows multiple instances of disrespect against BLB’s agents by the responding officer."

"We bought a home here on this private beach on the Gulf of America in order to be able to vacation in quiet, to be able to enjoy our time without any attention or drama." — Brian Littrell

Claiming the sheriff’s department continues to "shirk its duty," the lawsuit added, "These are unprecedented times, if the Sheriff continues to refuse to protect and uphold the rights of BLB and other community members, private property and other rights held by Florida citizens will only exist on paper."

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital the department doesn’t "comment on pending litigation," adding it "prides itself on handling every situation, call for service, or interaction with professionalism using a customer service approach. This has always been our philosophy and will continue to be moving forward."

Littrell told Fox News Digital in a statement: "We bought a home here on this private beach on the Gulf of America in order to be able to vacation in quiet, to be able to enjoy our time without any attention or drama. Unfortunately, we had no idea that there was already a battle which had been happening for years."

He said that since buying the home, "we have been targeted by people that don’t normally frequent this beach or live in the area. These people, the ones who insist on trespassing in what is actually our backyard, who started this fight have to pass several scarcely populated public beach areas to get to our property."

Littrell claimed that the alleged trespassers are "people who believe that anyone who has succeeded and managed to live the American Dream must be bad people. They want it so no one owns anything, and everyone is happy, except it never works out that way."

He added, "The really scary thing is we have provided to law enforcement all the things they asked of all the private beach homeowners to enforce the law and they will not bother to do their duty to protect the homeowners. They will not do the job they were hired to do when hired and sworn in under oath to … protect the citizens and enforce the law."'

He claimed the sheriff’s department has "come against us and will not do their jobs. They allow people to harass and stalk us and the security people," they hired, adding, "They are MAD that we bought a home on a private beach."