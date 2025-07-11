Roseanne Barr and John Goodman haven't spoken in 'seven or eight years'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Goodman opened up about his relationship with former co-star Roseanne Barr, years after her firing from the revival of their hit show, "Roseanne."

During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the 73-year-old actor revealed he and the 72-year-old actress "haven’t talked for about seven or eight years."

"I’d rather doubt if she wants to talk to me," Goodman shared.

Goodman and Barr played on-screen spouses Dan and Roseanne Conner in the hit sitcom "Roseanne" for nine seasons, from 1988 to 1997. In 2018, the two reunited for a revived 10th season of "Roseanne," along with other main cast members from the show's original run.

The nine-episode season debuted on ABC in March 2018, and the show was quickly renewed for an 11th season after the success of its premiere episode. However, Barr was fired from "Roseanne" in May 2018 after she tweeted a racist remark about Valerie Jarrett , a former advisor to former President Obama.

Though Barr issued several apologies for her remarks, the planned 11th season of "Roseanne" was also canceled. In June 2018, ABC announced it would proceed with the revival, which was retitled "The Conners." The show returned in October of that year and featured every original cast member except Barr, whose character's disappearance was explained by an off-screen death.

While speaking with THR, Goodman reflected on the close relationship he shared with Barr during the show's original run.

"We hit it off from jump street," Goodman recalled. "She made me laugh, and I made her laugh, and, wow, it was so much fun.

"We’d get so many viewers for the show back then — 20, 30 million people," he added. "Things are so different now, but it was a special time."

During an interview with Fox News Digital last month, Barr revealed she doesn't speak to any of her former "Roseanne" co-stars.

"No, I'm not friends with none of them," the comedian said. "They're all in the past. I have pleasant memories of what fun we had, wish them all the best. And, no, we don't talk. I've moved on from that horrendous ending and chapter of my life, but, you know, I don't hold any bitterness or nothing to them, but my God, what fun we had on that show.

"And I was sorry they f---ed it all up with their greed and ridiculous stupidity to f--- all that up. F--- them, but I wish them well," Barr added.

"The Conners" ran for seven seasons and aired its final episode in April. During his interview with THR, Goodman, who is starring on the HBO sitcom "The Righteous Gemstones," shared his thoughts on saying goodbye to the character of Dan Conner.

"I didn’t think [the ‘Roseanne’ reboot] was going to go beyond the initial five or six episodes. I thought it’d be a one-off thing, and then we got picked up, and Roseanne got fired," Goodman said. "I thought that was it, and as soon as they dismissed the cast, I picked up ‘Righteous Gemstones.’

"Then we got to do the show again as ‘The Conners.’ I didn’t know how long it would last, but I sure enjoyed it while I was there."