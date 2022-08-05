Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy slams network for exploitation: 'Price of showbiz success'

McCurdy starred in iCarly from 2007 until 2012 on Nickelodeon

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Jennette McCurdy ripped Nickelodeon for exploiting her as a child.

Jennette McCurdy ripped Nickelodeon for exploiting her as a child. (Getty)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘PRICE OF SHOWBIZ SUCCESS’- 'iCarly' star Jennette McCurdy rips Nickelodeon: My childhood was ‘exploited.' Continue reading…

‘STORY TIME’- Rosie O'Donnell responds after daughter says her upbringing was ‘not normal.’ Continue reading…

FUN AND GAMES- Katy Perry seemingly disses Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson: ‘No offense.’ Continue reading…

Tom Cruise, Clint Eastwood and other celebrities have stepped into real-life hero roles before.

Tom Cruise, Clint Eastwood and other celebrities have stepped into real-life hero roles before. (Getty Images)

CELEBRITIES TO THE RESCUE- From Tom Cruise to Clint Eastwood: A look at real-life celebrity heroes. Continue reading…

EXCLUSIVE- Country star Joe Nichols talks positivity on latest album and acting debut: ‘Gratitude changes everything.’ Continue reading…

NEXT UP- Lady Gaga confirms she will star in 'Joker' sequel with Joaquin Phoenix. Continue reading…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY- Martha Stewart celebrates 81st birthday with a selfie and too much wine. Continue reading…

Kylie Jenner responded after she was accused of bypassing safety protocols.

Kylie Jenner responded after she was accused of bypassing safety protocols. (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

‘FALSE INFORMATION’- Kylie Jenner slams accusation that Kylie Cosmetics bypasses safety protocols: ‘Shame on you.’ Continue reading…

IN COURT- Kevin Spacey to pay $31 million from 'House of Cards' firing for alleged sexual misconduct, judge confirms. Continue reading…

‘BRING HER HOME’- Celebrities react to Brittney Griner being sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending