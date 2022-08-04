Martha Stewart celebrates 81st birthday with a selfie and too much wine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha Stewart turned 81 on Wednesday and celebrated with a gorgeous selfie.

"birthday selfie [prior] to big bday dinner," Stewart captioned her post. The lifestyle guru appeared to be laying on her back when she snapped the pouty picture.

"We had a delicious lunch and just a bit too much @19crimes martha’s chard," Stewart continued, referencing her wine label, 19 Crimes Martha Stewart Chardonnay.

The Daily Mail reported that Stewart celebrated her birthday at her home in Seal Harbor, Maine. The dinner party for 20 featured local lobster with caviar-filled roasted potatoes on the menu.

MARTHA STEWART REVEALS ‘THIRST TRAP’ SECRETS IN HILARIOUS SOCIAL MEDIA POST REVISITING VIRAL SELFIE

"I had a wonderful evening with close friends, a dinner party for 20," Stewart told the outlet.

"We started with beautiful roasted potatoes, out of the jacket and puréed with cream and butter, then put back in and topped with American caviar that a friend sent me for my birthday," she said before adding, "A great birthday gift."

Stewart’s birthday cake was a four-layered coconut cream cake that was paired with peach ice cream, the outlet noted.

Stewart celebrated her birthday a little more than a month after she was featured on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, "Dear Chelsea," where she opened up about her love life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"What's going on in your love life?" Handler asked the celebrity chef.

"Nothing. Absolutely zero," Stewart replied. "I had two mad crushes in the last month, which is really good for me. But turns out one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine. He’s so attractive."

She assured the host: "I’ve never been a home-wrecker."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Never. And I’ve tried really hard not to be. I’ve had the opportunity to be a home-wrecker and I have not taken up anybody up on it. And that’s really where I meet men. They’re all married to friends of mine or something like that."

Stewart was married to her ex-husband, Andrew Stewart, from 1960-1991. They share one child, Alexis, 56.