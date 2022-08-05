Katy Perry seemingly disses Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson: 'No offense'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry might be the only person not on the Pete Davidson train.

Perry seemingly dissed Kim Kardashian's love interest while playing the M.A.S.H. TikTok trend. The M.A.S.H. originated as a fortune-telling game children played. The letters stand for mansion, apartment, shack and house.

The "American Idol" judge landed a castle, a Tesla and six kids through the game - all which she seemed to be happy about.

However, Davidson as her husband did not seem to sit right with the pop star. She made a face when his name landed on the screen.

"No offense @Kim Kardashian," Perry captioned the TikTok, tagging Kardashian. She also added, "(and Orlando? [shrugging emoji])."

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked after "The Kardashians" star served as the host of "Saturday Night Live" in October. Davidson was first spotted with Kardashian at Knott's Scary Farm on Halloween weekend. The two were photographed holding hands while riding a rollercoaster, but insiders at the time called the outing friendly.

Davidson and Kardashian later fueled the romance rumors after being spotted out at dinner together multiple times. Since then, the two have vacationed together and been photographed holding hands.

It is unclear when the two made their relationship official, but Davidson first referred to Kardashian as his "girlfriend" in February.

The comedian is the first person Kardashian has dated since she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West.

West and Kardashian married in 2014 and share four kids together; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

As Davidson and Kardashin's relationship has continued to make headlines, Kanye has publicly ranted about Davidson on social media. The rapper even included Davidson in his "Eazy" music video where he kidnapped and buried the comedian.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has said she would like to handle all divorce matters privately.

In a rare statement shared to social media she wrote, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she said.

"From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."