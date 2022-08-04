Lady Gaga confirms she will star in 'Joker' sequel with Joaquin Phoenix

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark your calendars for Oct. 4, 2024: "Joker: Folie à Deux" will be released in theaters.

The sequel to the wildly successful "Joker" film that earned actor Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar has been greenlighted.

Production will likely begin in December, according to Deadline.

The original "Joker" cast was full of heavy hitters, including Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper.

The "Hold My Hand" singer-turned-actress, who most recently starred in "House of Gucci," had been rumored to be joining the film for some time.

And she revealed she would be joining the project in a post shared to her social media.

"Folie à Deux" is a French phrase used to describe a mental disorder shared by two people, often in the same family.

There have been no plot revelations for the upcoming film.

