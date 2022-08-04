Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

Lady Gaga confirms she will star in 'Joker' sequel with Joaquin Phoenix

'Hold My Hand' singer Lady Gaga is back to acting, set to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 4 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 4

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark your calendars for Oct. 4, 2024: "Joker: Folie à Deux" will be released in theaters.

The sequel to the wildly successful "Joker" film that earned actor Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar has been greenlighted.

Production will likely begin in December, according to Deadline. 

The original "Joker" cast was full of heavy hitters, including Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper.

Joaquin Phoenix, who played the title role in the "Joker," won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his work.

Joaquin Phoenix, who played the title role in the "Joker," won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his work. (Getty Images)

JOAQUIN PHOENIX REVEALS HOW HE LOST OVER 50 LBS. FOR 'JOKER' MOVIE

The "Hold My Hand" singer-turned-actress, who most recently starred in "House of Gucci," had been rumored to be joining the film for some time. 

And she revealed she would be joining the project in a post shared to her social media.

Lady Gaga, most known for her music, has recently been taking her talents to film.

Lady Gaga, most known for her music, has recently been taking her talents to film. (Getty Images)

"Folie à Deux" is a French phrase used to describe a mental disorder shared by two people, often in the same family.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

There have been no plot revelations for the upcoming film. 

Lady Gaga, seen here with another actor who portrayed the Joker, Jared Leto, is set to join "Joker: Folie à Deux."

Lady Gaga, seen here with another actor who portrayed the Joker, Jared Leto, is set to join "Joker: Folie à Deux." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending