Celebrities react to Brittney Griner's 9-year Russian prison sentence: 'This hurts'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession, and celebrities are speaking out.

Many famous faces are voicing their outrage over the sentencing on social media. Here are some of those who have commented so far.

Justin Bieber

"Sorry" singer Justin Bieber took to Instagram to ask what he could do for Brittney. He posted, "If anyone knows of anyway I can help please let me know."

50 Cent

The rapper shared on Instagram that he was watching Fox News when the story about Griner broke. He called the situation "wild."

CELEBRITIES REACT TO RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT: 'MY HEART HURTS'

Gabrielle Union

Actress Gabrielle Union used the hashtag "WeAreBG," which many athletes and celebrities have used in the past to rally behind Griner, writing"Bring her home!!!"

Andy Cohen

TV personality Andy Cohen took to Twitter to express his support for Griner, echoing the sentiment, "Bring Brittney home."

Jada Pinkett Smith

"Red Table Talk" host Jada Pinkett Smith noted her heartbreak that Griner's sentencing happened on the same day it was announced that officers would be formally charged in the death of Breonna Taylor.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Mia Farrow

Actress and activist Mia Farrow shared her support for Griner on Twitter, calling the sentence "heartbreaking."

Sherri Shepherd

Actress and TV personality Sherri Shepherd says her heart "breaks" for Griner, and pleaded with America to "end this nightmare."

This story is developing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP