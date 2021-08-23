Expand / Collapse search
Foreman of Loretta Lynn's Tennessee ranch killed in flood

Wayne Spears was reportedly checking on aminals when flood waters swept him away

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
The foreman at the Tennessee ranch of country legend Loretta Lynn was among at least 22 people who died in the raging floods that devastated part of the state on Saturday.

The ranch in Hurricane Mills announced the death of Wayne Spears in a Sunday Facebook post — which was subsequently shared by the 89-year-old country singer.

"There are no words at the ranch today…only tears," Lynn wrote in her own Facebook post.

Loretta Lynn's ranch foreman, Wayne Spears, died in a flood incident.

Loretta Lynn's ranch foreman, Wayne Spears, died in a flood incident. (Loretta Lynn Ranch)

"We lost my amazing ranch foreman, Wayne in this devastating flood. He took such good care of things here on the ranch for us. He’s one of us and the whole Lynn family Is heartbroken," she wrote.

Spears was checking animals in the barn when he was swept away by the violent flash flood, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told USA Today.

"That’s how fast it had come up," Davis said of the flood waters.

As of Sunday, dozens of people were still missing following the extreme weather in the state.

Wayne Spears, the foreman of Loretta Lynn's ranch, died in a recent flood. 

Wayne Spears, the foreman of Loretta Lynn's ranch, died in a recent flood.  (Loretta Lynn Ranch)

Small rural Tennessee towns were pummeled with as much as 17 inches of rain in less than 24 hours over the weekend.

Trending