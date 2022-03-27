Expand / Collapse search
Departed
Published

Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters’ final show together included performances of 'Everlong,' 'Somebody to Love'

The drummer's last concert was at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 20

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
A new video has surfaced of Taylor Hawkins’ final performance with the Foo Fighters. 

The late drummer performed his final song, "Everlong," at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 20, just five days before his death, per Rolling Stone, citing fan footage.

The 19-song performance included Hawkins singing the lead on Queen’s classic song "Somebody to Love" and a cover performance of Jane’s Addiction’s "Been Caught Stealing." He wrapped up his performance with "Everlong." 

"I don’t say goodbye," Dave Grohl told the crowd before starting the show. "I don’t like to say goodbye. I know that we’ll always come back. If you come back, we’ll come back. Will you come back? If you come back, we’ll come back, so then I won’t have to say goodbye."

A new video has surfaced of Taylor Hawkins’ final performance with the Foo Fighters.

A new video has surfaced of Taylor Hawkins’ final performance with the Foo Fighters. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

At the end of the show, Hawkins threw his drumsticks into the crowd, put his arm around Grohl and bowed with the band. 

FOO FIGHTERS' TAYLOR HAWKINS REMEMBERED BY OZZY OSBOURNE, RINGO STARR AND MORE: ‘AN AMAZING MUSICIAN’

The band announced Hawkins death on social media Friday night, saying they are "devastated."

"The Foo Fighters Family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the band wrote. 

They added that their "hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time." 

Dave Grohl arrives back in Los Angeles after Hawkins' death.

Dave Grohl arrives back in Los Angeles after Hawkins' death. (Backgrid)

Hawkins was 50 years old. 

After Foo Fighters founder and frontman Dave Grohl, Hawkins was the most recognizable member of the group, appearing alongside Grohl in interviews and playing prominent roles in the band's videos. 

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Alison Hawkins arrive at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013, in Beverly Hills, California. 

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Alison Hawkins arrive at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013, in Beverly Hills, California.  (John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

Hawkins starred in Foo Fighters' recently released horror-comedy film, "Studio 666," in which a demonic force in a house the band is staying in seizes Grohl and makes him murderous.

The band was touring South America and were set to play a show in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night. 

Fox News’ Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

