Music
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl told Westboro Baptist protesters they're supposed to 'love everybody' at concert

The former Nirvana drummer and his bandmates covered several Bee Gees songs for their latest album

By Nate Day | Fox News
The Foo Fighters are getting political.

The rock group held a concert in Bonner Springs, Kansas on Thursday evening, and while the Azura Amphitheater event drew a drove of fans, it also saw protesters from the Westboro Baptist Church gather outside to push against the band and their ideals.

In a video captured by an attendee and shared to Twitter, protesters could be seen holding signs reading "God hates your idols," "God hates pride," "God is your enemy" and more.

Lead singer Dave Grohl and his band stood on the bed of a large truck that slowly drove past the protest, giving Grohl a chance to address the crowd.

"Alright now, ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say," the former Nirvana drummer began. "Because, you know what, I love you. I do"

He continued: "The way I look at it, I love everybody. Isn't that what you're supposed to do? Can't you just love everybody? Because I think it's about love. That's what I think. I think we're all about love."

Grohl and his bandmates, who recently released an album featuring covers of several Bee Gees songs and were playing the iconic disco song "You Should be Dancing" during Grohl's address, slowly began to pull away from the protest.

"You shouldn't be hating," the rocker continued. "You know what you should be doing? You should be dancing."

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs onstage at the 2018 Children's Hospital Los Angeles "From Paris With Love" Gala at LA Live on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs onstage at the 2018 Children's Hospital Los Angeles "From Paris With Love" Gala at LA Live on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.  (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles)

The reason for the protest was unclear, but according to the Huffington Post, a press release from the church said that the Foo Fighters "have made no attempt to make their bodies a living sacrifice, holy (meaning separated from the ways of this world), and acceptable unto God, being their reasonable service."

The disco song was featured on the Foo Fighters' recent album "Dee Gees / Hail Satin - Foo Fighters / Live."

