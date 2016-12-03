Fonseca and ex-Beatle Ringo Starr team up to sing about Colombia peace deal

Colombian singer-songwriter Fonseca wrote and recorded a verse in Spanish for a new version of Ringo Starr's peace anthem "Now The Time Has Come," at the request of the ex-Beatle.

He had a single day to do it.

The four-time Latin Grammy winner was contacted Wednesday by Starr's team and put himself to work immediately: The song will be released Friday in honor of the recently reached Colombian peace treaty.

"This has been very exciting. First, getting an invitation from Ringo Starr's people was a surprise," Fonseca said Thursday in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press. "And to see that he also wants to join the peace process in Colombia with a song about hope, as a Colombian and as a musician, this is a privilege."

Fonseca said that on Wednesday, Starr's team sent him the song and asked him to write a verse, preferably in Spanish.

"I sat down, I wrote it, I recorded it in my home's studio and by the afternoon I was sending it to Bruce Sugar, Ringo Starr's long-time producer (and co-author of the song.) I spoke to Bruce over the phone and he told me he loved what he received."

The song was originally created for the United Nation's International Peace Day (Sept. 21.) In his contribution, Fonseca expresses his feelings about the recently signed peace treaty between the government of Colombia and the FARC.

"I talk about so many years dreaming of peace, about the millions that left without a reason, I say that what we are doing is not easy but we do it for those yet to come, for the next generations," the artist said.

The peace treaty puts an end to five decades of conflict. A referendum on the deal is expected to pass Sunday.

Other still-undisclosed artists also contributed to the new release.

Fonseca was recently nominated to the Latin Grammys in the album of the year ("Conexión",) best cumbia/vallenato album ("Homenaje (a la música de Diomedes Díaz)") and best tropical song ("Vine a buscarte") categories. The Latin Grammys will be held on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas.

