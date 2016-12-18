Best Pix Of The Week
From tensions on the Korean peninsula to crocodiles on the golf course, here are the best pictures from around the world during the last week.
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/046d2390-AP398764580282.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP398764580282A South Korean Marine takes position during the joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States called Ssangyong 2013 as a part of annual Foal Eagle military exercises in Pohang, south of Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/046d2390-AP398764580282.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ab75c704-AP13042403803.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP13042403803Fire burns aboard two fuel barges along the Mobile River after explosions sent three workers to the hospital Wednesday April 24, 2013. Fire officials have pulled units back from fighting the fire due to the explosions and no immediate threat to lives. (AP Photo John David Mercer)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ab75c704-AP13042403803.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/52a37a0d-AP74901481795.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP74901481795Protesting against President Pena Nieto's education reform project, a teacher burns a photograph of the Mexican leader outside a Secretary of Education office after they attacked the building, in Chilpancingo, Mexico, Wednesday, April 24, 2013. Thousands of elementary and high-school teachers in Guerrero, one of the country's poorest and worst-educated states, walked off their jobs more than a month ago, turning away hundreds of thousands of children from their classrooms and since launched an increasingly disruptive string of protests. (AP Photo/Alejandrino Gonzalez)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/52a37a0d-AP74901481795.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5438072e-AP56334460144.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP56334460144Bsam Ali, 11, swims in polluted water at a slum area on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, April 22, 2013. Hundreds of countries globally, mark International Earth Day on April 22, to help raise ecological awareness and support environmental protection. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5438072e-AP56334460144.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/548c73b5-AP133598885702.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP133598885702A South Korean army soldier rests on an armored vehicle during an annual military exercise in Paju near the border with North Korea , South Korea, Monday, April 22, 2013. For weeks, North Korea has threatened to attack the U.S. and South Korea for holding joint military drills and for supporting U.N. sanctions. Washington and Seoul say they've seen no evidence that Pyongyang is actually preparing for a major conflict, though South Korean defense officials say the North appears prepared to test-fire a medium-range missile capable of reaching the American territory of Guam. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/548c73b5-AP133598885702.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3bf9ef36-AP131741154267.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP131741154267In this March 19, 2013 photo, a trickle of water left in the Rio Grande is pushed downstream by the wind near the chile growing community of Hatch, N.M. In southern New Mexico, the mighty Rio Grande has gone dry, and farmers are worried about dwindling water supplies as the state enters its third straight year of drought. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3bf9ef36-AP131741154267.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f9701c6c-AP134680551280.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP134680551280South Korean Marine LVT-7 landing craft sail to shores in a smoke screen during the U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises called Ssangyong 2013 as part of their two-month-long Foal Eagle military exercises in Pohang, south of Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f9701c6c-AP134680551280.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d1f7607b-AP151634280173.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP151634280173An official runs along a broken mirror art installation by Italian artist Alfredo Pirri as visitors tour contemporary art displayed at the war bunker, near town of Konjic, 80 kms south of Sarajevo, Bosnia, on Friday, April 26, 2013, as the once secret bunker, built to shelter Yugoslavia's Marshal Josip Broz Tito and the communist leadership from a nuclear war, turns for three months into one of the world's quirkiest contemporary art galleries. The exhibition that opens Friday occupies most of the U-shaped complex some 280 meter (920 foot) deep underground that reportedly cost some US dlrs 4.6 billion to build but never served any purpose, and now turns into something that may put the sleepy Bosnian town of Konjic on the cultural map of Europe. Artists from 19 countries have worked for months on their performances and interventions in almost 100 rooms of the underground labyrinth, said Edo Hozic, the director of the project.(AP Photo/Amel Emric)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d1f7607b-AP151634280173.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/abde3709-AP181422384276.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP181422384276Afghan refugee boys, play a traditional fighting game, on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, April 22, 2013. Pakistan hosts over 1.6 million registered Afghans, the largest and most protracted refugee population in the world, according to the U.N. refugee agency. (AP Photo/Muhammed Muheisen)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/abde3709-AP181422384276.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b202a2b6-AP198551147131.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP198551147131Bangladeshis watch the rescue operations at the site of a building that collapsed Wednesday in Savar, near Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, April 25, 2013. By Thursday, the death toll reached at least 194 people as rescuers continued to search for injured and missing, after a huge section of an eight-story building that housed several garment factories splintered into a pile of concrete. (AP Photo/Kevin Frayer)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b202a2b6-AP198551147131.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/08dc7266-AP203783850170.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP203783850170Winner of the men's 2013 London Marathon Tsegaye Kebede of Ethiopia laughs as he holds the trophy at a photocall by Tower Bridge in London, Monday, April 22, 2013. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/08dc7266-AP203783850170.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/48ba5272-AP316868179425.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP316868179425Window cleaners work on the glass-pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris, Tuesday, April 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/48ba5272-AP316868179425.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7ebf0eee-AP369364311035.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP369364311035Bangladeshi people gather as rescuers look for survivors and victims at the site of a building that collapsed Wednesday in Savar, near Dhaka, Bangladesh,Thursday, April 25, 2013. By Thursday, the death toll reached at least 194 people as rescuers continued to search for injured and missing, after a huge section of an eight-story building that housed several garment factories splintered into a pile of concrete. (AP Photo/A.M.Ahad)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7ebf0eee-AP369364311035.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/472b0c37-AP512897039812.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP512897039812A retiree dressed as an ant protests the comprehensive judicial reform proposed by President Cristina Fernandez outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, April 24, 2013. Lawmakers began debating major changes to the country's justice system Wednesday. Lawmakers began debating major changes to the country's justice system Wednesday. Some of the changes would end indefinite injunctions against government actions, expand and popularly elect most of the magistrate's council and require executive, legislative and judicial authorities to publish their tax declarations online. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/472b0c37-AP512897039812.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f52ff13e-AP568337231477.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP568337231477A Chinese soldier stands guard at the main entrance door of the Bayi Building where Gen. Martin Dempsey, U.S. chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are meeting with Chinese military officials in Beijing, China Tuesday, April 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f52ff13e-AP568337231477.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c3302922-AP580400356456.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP580400356456An Indian Tamil Hindu devotee, cheeks pierced with a metal spear, participates in a religious procession during "Panguni Uthiram" festival in Mumbai, India, Thursday April 25, 2013. During the festival, devotees perform acts of self- affliction to seek blessings of Hindu God Murugan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c3302922-AP580400356456.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/10ac8e39-AP585305049104.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP585305049104Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) stands on a stage as the Miami Dolphins unveil their new uniforms during an NFL football draft party, Thursday, April 25, 2013 in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/10ac8e39-AP585305049104.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fa2b4251-AP592260808256.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP592260808256An Indian women rides a scooter during a sudden shower in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, April 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fa2b4251-AP592260808256.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/84065fc0-AP350195014313.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP350195014313A bunch of daffodils sprout up roadside as a windmill is seen on a canal outside Voorhout, near The Hague, Netherlands, Monday April 22, 2013. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/84065fc0-AP350195014313.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/550bc3ac-AP603776483588.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP603776483588Guests attend the ANZAC Day dawn service at the Cheras Christian Cemetery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, April 25, 2013. ANZAC Day honors the men of the Australia-New Zealand Army Corps who died in World War I at the 1915 battle for Gallipoli, Turkey. It has since come to honor the sacrifices made by all service members in the Australian and New Zealand Armed Forces. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/550bc3ac-AP603776483588.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bd31490a-AP670788774073.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP670788774073Protesting against President Pena Nieto's education reform project, teachers break out windows during an attack on the Revolutionary Institutional Party, PRI, regional offices, causing significant damage, in Chilpancingo, Mexico, Wednesday April 24, 2013. Thousands of elementary and high-school teachers in Guerrero, one of the country's poorest and worst-educated states, walked off their jobs more than a month ago, turning away hundreds of thousands of children from their classrooms and since launched an increasingly disruptive string of protests. (AP Photo/Alejandrino Gonzalez)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bd31490a-AP670788774073.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/22106963-AP723594118047.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP723594118047Pedestrians pass the spot where the first bomb detonated on Boylston Street near the finish line of the Boston Marathon Wednesday, April 24, 2013, in Boston. Traffic was allowed to flow all the way down Boylston Street on Wednesday morning for the first time since two explosions killed 3 people and injured many on April 15. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)A2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/22106963-AP723594118047.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e6b1e302-AP731225104331.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP731225104331Apartment towers and the International Commerce Centre, tower at center, are seen through a work of art entitled "Poetic Cosmos of the Breath" by Argentine artist Tomas Saraceno, which is part of an exhibition called "Mobile M+: Inflation!" at the waterfront of West Kowloon Cultural District in Hong Kong Wednesday, April 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e6b1e302-AP731225104331.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8c3bf868-AP754114203753.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP754114203753A man squats near the collapsed remains of a building destroyed by Saturday's earthquake in Lushan county in southwestern China's Sichuan province, Monday, April 22, 2013. Saturday's earthquake in Sichuan province killed at least 186 people, injured more than 11,000 and left nearly two dozen missing, mostly in the rural communities around Ya'an city, along the same seismic fault where a devastating quake to the north killed more than 90,000 people in Sichuan and neighboring areas five years ago in one of China's worst natural disasters.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8c3bf868-AP754114203753.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d16a462b-AP884491191566.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP884491191566A full moon rises behind a statue of a Kansas Indian on top of the Kansas Statehouse Wednesday, April 24, 2013, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)THE ASSOCIATED PRESS2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d16a462b-AP884491191566.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/51fd90d5-AP809830244632.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP809830244632Riot police fires tear gas toward demonstrators, Tuesday, April 23, 2013 in Paris. France legalized gay marriage on Tuesday after a wrenching national debate that exposed deep conservatism in the nation's heartland and triggered huge demonstrations that tapped into intense discontent with the Socialist government. Within hours, fiery clashes broke out between protesters and riot police. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/51fd90d5-AP809830244632.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/438cdb9e-AP895847056096.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP895847056096Zubeidat Tsarnaeva, mother of Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the two men accused of setting off bombs near the Boston Marathon finish line on April 15, 2013 in Boston, walks near her home in Makhachkala, Dagestan, southern Russia, Tuesday, April 23, 2013. The Tsarnaev brothers are accused of setting off the two bombs at the Boston Marathon on April 15 that killed three people and wounded more than 260. Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, was killed in a gun battle with police. His 19-year-old brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was later captured alive, but badly wounded. (AP Photo/Ilkham Katsuyev)THE ASSOCIATED PRESS2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/438cdb9e-AP895847056096.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ff19f6df-AP864003755860.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP864003755860A man in an old army uniform walks down a monument during a dawn service ceremony at Buttes New British Cemetery to commemorate the Australian and New Zealand soldiers who fought during World War I in Zonnebeke, western Belgium, Thursday, April 25, 2013. ANZAC Day marks the day that the Australian and New Zealand Army landed at Gallipoli, Turkey, in 1915 for their first major battles of the war. On this symbolic day, their efforts are commemorated worldwide. (AP Photo/Yves Logghe)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ff19f6df-AP864003755860.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/780ea8ec-AP948613618963.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP948613618963Orbital Sciences Corp.'s Antares rocket lifts off from the launchpad at the NASA facility on Wallops Island, Va., Sunday, April 21, 2013. The rocket will eventually deliver supplies to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/780ea8ec-AP948613618963.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/faee1143-AP47035852278.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP47035852278Demonstrators break the protective barrier during a protest near the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain Thursday April 25, 2013. The protest, mostly against austerity measures, comes on the day that Spain's jobless figures were released. With over 6 million unemployed for the first time ever, Spains jobless rate shot up to a record 27.2 percent in the first quarter of 2013, the National Statistics Institute said Thursday, in another grim picture of the recession-wracked country. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/faee1143-AP47035852278.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e98c3e14-AP994524887691.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP994524887691Photographers perch atop a bus stop shelter, as more than a thousand people march to call for the release of Karim Wade, who was arrested last week on corruption charges in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, April 23, 2013. Authorities charged Karim Wade, the son of Senegals former president Abdoulaye Wade with illicit enrichment Wednesday, April 17, following a months-long investigation into how he allegedly amassed a fortune of more than US dlrs 1.3 billion. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e98c3e14-AP994524887691.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e6b1e302-AP138383836018.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP138383836018A worker grooms away tracks after an alligator crossed through a sand trap on the 14th hole during the first round of the PGA Tour Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Thursday, April 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e6b1e302-AP138383836018.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a629da30-AP373896511186.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP373896511186A model displays a creation by fashion designer Dmitry Sholokhov for O.Jen during Belarus Fashion Week in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, April 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a629da30-AP373896511186.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b3adcd64-AP429870690300.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP429870690300In this Tuesday, April 23, 2013 photo, a North Korean traffic policeman stands at an intersection in Kaesong, North Korea. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b3adcd64-AP429870690300.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/51fd90d5-AP838779584585.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP838779584585A model stands next to KIA's K9 at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (AUTO Shanghai) in Shanghai, China, Wednesday, April 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/51fd90d5-AP838779584585.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/438cdb9e-AP324763576797.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP324763576797A drummer in the Royal Australian Navy Band raises a drumstick to her face as she marches in a parade commemorating ANZAC Day in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, April 25, 2013. ANZAC Day is a day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that commemorates Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars and conflicts. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/438cdb9e-AP324763576797.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4d85d2c3-AP604387790908.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP604387790908Pro gay marriage activists pose during a gathering at Paris 4th district city hall after French lawmakers legalized same-sex marriage, Tuesday, April 23, 2013, in Paris. Lawmakers legalized same-sex marriage after months of debate and street protests that brought hundreds of thousands to Paris. Tuesday's 331-225 vote came in the Socialist majority National Assembly. France's justice minister, Christiane Taubira, said the first weddings could be as soon as June. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4d85d2c3-AP604387790908.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6cf2e8a3-AP602978373754.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP602978373754AmeriCorps member Tom Schweiss walks atop a sandbag levee as he monitors pumps Tuesday, April 23, 2013, in Clarksville, Mo. Communities along the Mississippi River and other Midwestern waterways eyed and in some cases fortified makeshift levees holding back floodwaters that meteorologists said could worsen or be prolonged by looming storms. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)2013 AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6cf2e8a3-AP602978373754.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fdb686a6-AP676531135521.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP676531135521A North Korean boy rides in a bicycle basket on a road north of Kaesong, North Korea on Wednesday, April 24, 2013. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fdb686a6-AP676531135521.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8d0a2eb8-AP704716532625.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP704716532625Lebanese Armenian men, their faces painted with colors of the Armenian flag, attend a rally marking the 98th anniversary of massacres on thousands of Armenians, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 24, 2013. Armenian communities around the world mark the killing of up to 1.5 million Armenians, on April 24 each year with marches, vigils and rallies to demand recognition from the world community, and reparations from Turkey. Turkey claims the number of deaths is inflated and says the victims were killed in civil unrest. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8d0a2eb8-AP704716532625.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP678979218893.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP678979218893North Korean army Col. Kim Chang Jun stands behind field binoculars on a hilltop overlooking the demilitarized zone which separates the two Koreas, south of Kaesong, North Korea Wednesday, April 24, 2013. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP678979218893.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP754754440755.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP754754440755An alligator crosses the 14th fairway during the first round of the PGA Tour Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., on Thursday, April 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP754754440755.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP847493327202.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP847493327202Designer Susana Soares looks towards an installation of illuminated insect traps at the Wellcome Collection in London, Tuesday, April 23, 2013. The exhibition of Illuminated room-high insect traps, dramatic Iight projections of creepy crawlies and 3D printing of food made from bugs is a new installation called "Insects au Gratin" which explores the benefits of eating bugs, as part of a new season called Who's the Pest? organised with Pestival - the cultural organisation dedicated to our relationship with insects and the natural world. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP847493327202.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP978916995300.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP978916995300West EMT Terase Alexander leans on the casket of West firefighter Cyrus Reed following a memorial service for victims of the fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas, Thursday, April 25, 2013, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP978916995300.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP971383763238.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP971383763238Police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Thursday April 25, 2013. The protest, mostly against austerity measures, comes on the day that Spain's jobless figures were released. With over 6 million unemployed for the first time ever, Spains jobless rate shot up to a record 27.2 percent in the first quarter of 2013, the National Statistics Institute said Thursday, in another grim picture of the recession-wracked country. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP971383763238.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP903214714415.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP903214714415Visitors take a tour of contemporary art installation with a red light illuminating hanging neon tubes by Helsnki, Finland, artist Villu Jaanisoo displayed at the war bunker, near town of Konjic, 80 kms south of Sarajevo, Bosnia, on Friday, April 26, 2013, as the once secret bunker, built to shelter Yugoslavia's Marshal Josip Broz Tito and the communist leadership from a nuclear war, turns for three months into one of the world's quirkiest contemporary art galleries. The exhibition that opens Friday occupies most of the U-shaped complex some 280 meter (920 foot) deep underground that reportedly cost some US dlrs 4.6 billion to build but never served any purpose, and now turns into something that may put the sleepy Bosnian town of Konjic on the cultural map of Europe. Artists from 19 countries have worked for months on their performances and interventions in almost 100 rooms of the underground labyrinth, said Edo Hozic, the director of the project.(AP Photo/Amel Emric)AP2013//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP903214714415.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 45