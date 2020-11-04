Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley discusses coping with anxiety amid the pandemic: ‘It’s a daily fight’

Florida Georgia Line singer Brian Kelley got candid about dealing with anxiety amid the coronavirus pandemic in a chat with his record label.

Kelley, 35, and the other half of the band, Tyler Hubbard, have both embraced physical fitness as a stress reliever.

The 35-year-old also revealed that he’s learned to cope by balancing “good worry” with “bad worry.”

"I think we both have found a lot of peace of mind and body and soul and everything in exercise, workin’ out, yoga, trying to stay active," Kelley told his record label per PopCulture.com. "Definitely think that helps out with worrying and just getting, maybe a little anxious."

He continued: "I used to beat myself up about worrying some, and I’ve gotten better about it, but I think when you’re thankful for the things you have and the things that matter there is a little bit of a good worry because you don’t want to lose that.”

The “Simple” singer advised fans, "You wanna keep working hard. But when you get that bad worry, it’s good to go for a run and stay active, call a friend, call someone you need. Worry can get the best of you.”

“It’s a daily fight but you’ve just gotta trust God, trust yourself and get out there and get it,” Kelley concluded.

The singer also dished on working on an album with Hubbard, 33, during quarantine and said, "Good to be settled here and knock it out this way."

Kelley added: "We’ve done it differently in the past where we’ve taken maybe eight to 10 months' time to record, and knocking it out this quick, it was different. It was fresh and just some really cool energy in the studio, scheming up, tweaking songs and trying to make them better, and I think we achieved that."

While there's no name or release date for the band's upcoming album, the Florida native said, "We definitely have a theme. We definitely picked a direction and had a really cool vision."