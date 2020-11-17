Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard reunites with family after coronavirus quarantine

Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard reunited with his family after quarantining in a tour bus due to testing positive for the coronavirus weeks ago.

The musician confirmed his diagnosis earlier this month on social media ahead of the CMA Awards, which he then had to skip. He confirmed at the time that he’d be staying inside the band’s tour bus, which was parked outside the family’s home, allowing him to be close by while still adequately quarantining.

On Monday, the singer took to Instagram to share a photo of his family back together at the dinner table for the first time since his two-week quarantine ended.

“After 13 days of being on the tour bus in the driveway I’m finally covid free and back in the house. Family dinner never felt so good. So thankful,” he wrote.

In the photo, the family, including wife Hayley and their children, daughter Olivia Rose, 2, and sons Luca Reed, 15 months, and Atlas Roy, 7 weeks, pose with their hands in the air in celebration.

He gave his followers a bit more of a behind-the-scenes look at his elation to reunite with his family on his Instagram Story. Hubbard shared a video of himself walking from the tour bus to his house letting viewers know that he’s finally tested negative.

"I took a COVID test this morning and it just came back negative, which means I get to take a shower and go hug my family and go have dinner together," he says. "I could not be more excited."

He then shared a selfie of himself in what appears to be his bathroom looking a little bit unkempt.

“2 days no shower. 13 days no beard love," he captioned the image. "I hope you ready for me honey."

The star told People prior to his solo quarantine that being in lockdown with his family was an eye-opening experience that he’s ultimately grateful for.

"We do have more challenging days," Hubbard explained. "They definitely keep us busy and are nonstop entertainment for us. At times we would enjoy a little bit of alone time, but for the most part we are having a lot of fun. It's an experience that we would have never had — being at home with the family this long — so we're really just trying to make the most of it."