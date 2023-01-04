Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florence Pugh receives birthday message from ex-boyfriend Zach Braff

Pugh received many birthday wishes on Instagram, including messages from Millie Bobby Brown and Simone Ashley

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Zach Braff shared a sweet birthday tribute for ex Florence Pugh, after their split. 

Braff, who sparked dating rumors with Pugh in 2019, posted a picture of the "Don't Worry Darling" actress sitting above the Hollywood sign to his Instagram story. 

"Happy birthday legend," Braff captioned the post. 

‘DON’T WORRY DARLING' STARS FLORENCE PUGH, CHRIS PINE REVEAL WHY THEY SKIPPED NEW YORK PREMIERE

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff dated for three years before their split in 2022.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff dated for three years before their split in 2022. (Getty Images)

Pugh responded to Braff's post on her own Instagram story, where she added a heart emoji to the image. 

Pugh received many well-wishes for her 27th birthday, including messages from "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and "Bridgerton" actress Simone Ashley.

After first being spotted together in 2019, Pugh and Braff were together for a few years before the actress talked about their breakup in her cover story for Harper's Bazaar in September 2022. 

FLORENCE PUGH GOES SHEER AGAIN FOLLOWING CRITICSM OVER VALENTINO DRESS

Zach Braff posted a birthday message for Florence Pugh's 27th birthday after their split.

Zach Braff posted a birthday message for Florence Pugh's 27th birthday after their split. (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh told the outlet. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."

"I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," she said.

Florence Pugh stars in Zach Braff's 2023 movie "A Good Person."

Florence Pugh stars in Zach Braff's 2023 movie "A Good Person." (John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)

Pugh and Braff seem to remain friendly and still have a professional relationship. Pugh stars in the 2023 film directed and written by Braff, "A Good Person," which is set to come out in March. 

