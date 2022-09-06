'Don’t Worry Darling' star Florence Pugh: What to know about the actress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florence Pugh, the actress who stars alongside Harry Styles in "Don’t Worry Darling," has recently been at the center of controversy with the film's director, Olivia Wilde.

On Monday, the actress was notably missing from the Venice Film Festival’s press conference as she was on a flight leaving for the "Dune: Part Two" set. Wilde was asked about the rumored "falling out" between the two as she attempted to dodge the question.

When asked about the controversy, Wilde responded, "Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on ‘Dune.’"

She continued: "I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, to Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."

OLIVIA WILDE, HARRY STYLES LAND IN ITALY AS FLORENCE PUGH ABANDONS ‘DON’T WORRY DARLING' FILM FESTIVAL PRESS

Wilde concluded: "As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute. It's sufficiently well nourished."

Pugh was at the center of attention when she finally arrived to the Venice Film Festival on Monday. Her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, shared a few images of her stunning black Valentino dress to Instagram with a caption that seemed to take a jab at Wilde.

Corbin-Murray shared pictures of the actress on the water taxi she arrived in, as well as on a dock, showing off different angles of the gown with a simple two-word caption, "Miss Flo."

SHIA LEABEOUF DENIES OLIVIA WILDE'S CLAIM THAT HE WAS FIRED FROM ‘DON’T WORRY DARLING: ‘I QUIT

The internet was quick to chime in on her choice of words after Shia LeBouf, who was originally cast to star alongside Pugh in the film, shared a video of Wilde begging him to stay on the film after she said she fired him in August 2020.

LeBouf refuted the claim and said he quit the film two years ago. In the shared video, Wilde is heard saying, "You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo."

Though Pugh's movie "Don't Worry Darling" is currently making headlines, the actress has multiple projects on her resume, including 2019's "Midsommar." Here's a look at Pugh's career and beyond.

From her acting debut to an Academy Award nod

The 26-year-old English actress, who's from Oxford, made her acting debut in 2014 in the drama "The Falling," but her stand-out role came several years later in the 2019 thriller "Midsommar."

Pugh’s role as Dani in "Midsommar" even garnered Wilde’s attention.

"I had been blown the f--- away by her," Wilde said in an interview with Variety. "I loved the film, but I loved her. I was just like, 'Well, she's extraordinary. She's clearly the most exciting young actress working today.'"

Wilde added: "There was something about the youthfulness, the innocence, that really made sense for the story."

In 2020, Pugh was nominated for an Academy Award in the best supporting actress category for her role in "Little Women." She also starred alongside Scarlett Johansson in Marvel's 2021 film "Black Widow."

Pugh is currently filming "Dune: Part Two," which is expected to be released in 2023.

Pugh's relationship with Zach Braff

Zach Braff and Pugh reportedly started dating around the time they began working on the 2019 short film "In the Time It Takes to Get There, which the "Scrubs" actor, 47, directed and Pugh starred in.

Pugh has defended her relationship with her ex on social media and once shared her theory as to why her and Braff’s 21-year age difference "bugs people."

"I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected," she explained in an interview with the Sunday Times.

The " Black Widow " actress noted that people expect her to date someone like her " Little Women " co-star Timothée Chalamet .

"But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story," Pugh added. "I want to also be a person!"

Pugh recently revealed that the two decided to part ways earlier this year after three years together.

"We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," she told Harper's Bazaar for its September 2022 cover story. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together."

She added: "So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Pugh was outspoken about why she opted to keep her relationship private.

"Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong," she told the outlet.

"I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show."

The "Scrubs" star has not publicly commented on their split.

The actress is family-oriented

During the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Pugh was accompanied by her grandmother, "Granzo Pat."

She took to Instagram following her red carpet appearance and shared images with her grandmother and shared that she was hesitant to renew her passport as she didn’t expect to do much traveling as she got older.

"Next thing I know she’s dancing for all the photographers calling her name. It was truly the most special moment I have ever had on a carpet," Pugh said in her caption on Instagram. "Granzo Pat" has made an appearance on Pugh’s Instagram before with her posting with her a little over a month ago.

OLIVIA WILDE FIRED SHIA LABEOUF FROM ‘DON’T WORRY DARLING' TO KEEP FLORENCE PUGH ‘SAFE’

"She’s elegance, she’s grace, she’s Granny Pat," she wrote.

A few weeks prior, Pugh shared a tribute to her mother as she sat in a boat in Venice, Italy.

"The prettiest Mama Mia on the prettiest boat in the prettiest city," she wrote.

Pugh’s upcoming projects

Aside from "Dune: Part Two," Pugh is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s "Oppenheimer," which has a July 2023 release date. She will also voice Goldilocks in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," releasing at the end of this year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Pugh will star alongside Morgan Freeman in "A Good Person," releasing in March 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Don’t Worry Darling" will hit theaters Sept. 23.