Florence Pugh reveals why she thinks her relationship with Zach Braff ‘bugs people’

The ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Scrubs’ stars boast a 21-year age difference

By Nate Day | Fox News
Florence Pugh thinks she knows why some people dislike her relationship with Zach Braff.

The 25-year-old Oscar nominee recently spoke to The Sunday Times and opened up about her relationship – as well as her theory as to why her and Braff’s 21-year age difference "bugs people."

"I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected," she explained.

The "Black Widow" actress noted that people expect her to date someone like her "Little Women" co-star Timothée Chalamet.

FLORENCE PUGH DEFENDS 21-YEAR AGE-GAP WITH ZACH BRAFF: ‘I DON’T KNOW WHEN CYBER-BULLYING BECAME TRENDY'

Florence Pugh said she believes her relationship with Zach Braff ‘bugs people’ because he's not the man the public would expect her to date.  (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing UK)

"But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story," Pugh added. "I want to also be a person!"

Pugh and Braff, 46, have been in a relationship for several years now. While it’s unclear exactly when they’re relationship began, it’s been reported that it began around the time they began working on the short film "In the Time It Takes to Get There, which the "Scrubs" actor directed and Pugh starred in.

FLORENCE PUGH DEFENDS HER, ZACH BRAFF'S RELATIONSHIP: ‘PEOPLE HAVE NO RIGHT TO EDUCATE ME ON MY PRIVATE LIFE’

Last Spring, Pugh took to Instagram to defend her relationship with Braff after receiving backlash for sharing a birthday tribute to him online.

She said at the time that she doesn’t "need you to tell me who I should and should not love … it is not your place and really, it has nothing to do with you."

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have been dating for several years and boast a 21-year age gap.

In her interview with the Times, she said she’s found it "so weird" that people "s—t on" her social media when she posts about Braff.

"That’s so not my nature — to go and bully for the sake of bullying," she said.

The star continued: "It’s such an odd thing that we’ve become OK with in the past ten years of social media. The thing is, people want Instagram to be a nicer place, they want to see nice things. They want to be inspired and they want to be happy. I don’t mind you not liking me, that’s absolutely fine. In which case don’t follow me."

