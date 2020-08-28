‘Flipping Out’ star Jeff Lewis takes jab at ex while in hospital recovering from neck surgery

Jeff Lewis has no chill — even in recovery.

The SiriusXM radio show host underwent surgery on Wednesday, two weeks after being diagnosed with cervical myelopathy, a spinal cord disease, but that didn’t stop Lewis from taking a jab at his ex-partner Gage Edward, with whom Lewis has been entrenched in a vicious custody battle.

Following the successful surgery, the “Flipping Out” star took to Instagram to share a meme that depicted Edward pulling the plug on Lewis.

“It’s Monroe Edwards (sic) now, B---h!” reads the text in the image, which serves as a jab in Edward’s direction after Edward reportedly requested earlier this year to legally change the name of their 3-year-old daughter from Monroe Christine Lewis to Monroe Christine Edward Lewis.

"Thanks for all of the support," Lewis captioned the post.

Megan Weaver, Lewis’ co-host on “Jeff Lewis Live,” shared an update on Lewis’ condition and told fans the real estate flipper was in good spirits following the operation.

“He made it! Thank god I still have a job,” Weaver wrote. “Successful surgery and recovering in hospital. Thank you for all your DM’s checking in. Put funeral plans on hold @heathermcdonald.”

According to People magazine, Lewis recently opened up about his diagnosis during an episode of his radio program.

“There is a disc actually in my neck that’s pushing against my spinal cord and has bruised my spinal cord, which has caused nerve damage,” he shared, adding that doctors suggested he opt for surgery right away. “If it goes untreated it can cause paralyzation — and it gets progressively worse.”

During the show, Lewis also lamented the lasting effects the surgery might have on him.

“Here’s my biggest concern: I’m going to have a 2-inch incision in the front of my neck, which is probably going to scar,” he said. “What am I going to do? Am I going to wear turtlenecks? Do I wear a mock turtle? I don’t think I can pull off scarves.”

Lewis quipped ahead of the operation that if he died, his wish was to be buried in his favorite John Varvatos tuxedo that he donned at the 2014 Emmys.