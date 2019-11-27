Jeff Lewis admits he’s been a ‘functioning alcoholic’ for 2 years: ‘It’s become a routine, frankly’

Jeff Lewis is opening up about the impact his breakup and ongoing custody battle with ex Gage Edward has had on his health.

During his SiriusXM radio show “Jeff Lewis Live” on Wednesday, the “Flipping Out” star admitted that the situation involving the former couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Monroe, has led him to drink heavily.

“I am leaning a little bit on alcohol because it numbs the pain,” Lewis, 49, told his listenership. “It helps me with my stress. It helps me relax, and it’s become a routine, frankly.”

Lewis said he considered removing all the alcohol from his home because “that would cut out alcohol consumption by like, 60 percent.”

“Because I drink home alone,” he added.

Lewis and Edward, 35, split in January after a decade together. At the time, Lewis revealed that the pair had been living like roommates and that the relationship lacked intimacy.

In May, Lewis also revealed that he and Edward were finding it difficult to settle on a proper co-parenting schedule following their breakup.

“I don’t necessarily want to be there when he’s there all the time,” he said in May on his radio program.

In spite of his coping mechanisms, Lewis said he regretted how he handled his split from Edward, adding that he would amend some decisions he made two years ago.

“If I could turn back the clock two years, I would do things very differently than I did,” he said. “I disrespected my ex, and I disrespected my relationship, and he disrespected me in the relationship, and we did irreparable damage.”

He added, “I would like to have a friendship with Gage.”

When asked by his co-hosts Kelly Wagner and Eden Sasson what a friendship with Edward might look like, Lewis responded, “This is too deep for me, I mean, I just admitted I’m a functioning alcoholic.”