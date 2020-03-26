'Flipping Out' star Jeff Lewis says he laid off half of his staff, his design business is 'tanking'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jeff Lewis, star of "Flipping Out," has hit hard times.

On a recent episode of his SiriusXM show, the 50-year-old revealed he has been forced to lay off half of his employees amid the coronavirus pandemic, due in part to his expensive lawsuit against his ex, Gage Edward.

Lewis said that the newest lawsuit was filed the day before his birthday, so he expected at the time to be served on his birthday.

"Forget my birthday. During this time right now, to be doing this is sick," Lewis said, noting that he now has to hire another attorney. "The amount of money that we are spending fighting each other could be going to people that need my money, like my employees by the way."

The reality star then revealed that half of his employees have been laid off, while the other half are working from home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"What I don't understand is: Where is he getting the money to wage this war?" continued Lewis. "Because... my design business is tanking right now. So if my design business is tanking, his has got to be tanking. Where are you getting the money? What are you doing? This is financial suicide."

Country star Zac Brown also recently announced that he has had to lay off "about 90 percent" of his staff due to the coronavirus outbreak, halting his tour and slashing his income.

"It was a hard day today. For the last 15 years, my crew and who I carry with me out on the road to play my shows and do what we do, I've had to let go of about 90 percent of my family, the people that I traveled with and grew my business with, the people I high-five on the way out to the stage, the people that have done all their jobs and done them well," said Brown, 41, on Instagram.

Brown then urged his fans to take the outbreak seriously, otherwise, it could drag on for a long time.

He warned: "The longer that America doesn't take this seriously and doesn't stay in and try to contain this, the longer that everyone's gonna be out of jobs, the longer that we're gonna be pushed into this recession that we're all about to enter into."