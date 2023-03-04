Film industry reacts to death of 'Saving Private Ryan' star Tom Sizemore: 'You're a legend'

The film industry is honoring Tom Sizemore after learning the actor died from a brain aneurysm at the age of 61.

Sizemore, best known for his role as Mike Horvath in " Saving Private Ryan ," died peacefully in his sleep on Friday at St. Joseph’s Hospital Burbank surrounded by his brother Paul and 17-year-old twin boys Jayden and Jagger, Sizemore's representative Charles Lago said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The actor had collapsed in his Los Angeles home on Feb. 18 and was rushed to the hospital. He was determined to be suffering from a brain aneurysm that resulted from a stroke. He has since remained in critical condition and received intensive care and had not regained conciseness.

On Monday, Lago said, "Doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision," adding that the family is "now deciding end-of-life matters."

After the news of Sizemore's death, people in the film industry who knew the actor reacted to his passing on Twitter.

Sizemore's ex-wife, actress Maeve Quinlan, who he was married to from 1996 through 1999, said in a statement, "My heartfelt condolences to the entire Sizemore family and Tom’s long-time manager, Charles Lago. Most especially, my thoughts and prayers go out to Tom’s two sons, Jayden and Jagger. May God hold you both in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you all the days of your lives."

Sizemore shares his sons with Janelle McIntire.

"One of my first films was with Tom Sizemore," actor Wendell Pierce wrote. "A bon vivant and great actor. God bless him."

Film director Michael Matteo Rossi wrote, "You were an incredible actor RIP Tom Sizemore."

Sonny Mahal, a film producer, described Sizemore as a great actor and friend who will forever be remembered through his movie roles.

"I love you bro! RIP Tom Sizemore! Thanks for being a good friend, thanks for all the good times we had together and thanks for being in our movies! You'll be forever missed!" Mahal wrote. "You're a legend and you'll always live on forever through the amazing movies you made!"

Film producer and attorney Mark Vadik said it was an "honor" to work alongside the 61-year-old actor.

"It was an honor to get to work with you and know you," Vadik wrote. "May you find peace. Sleep well my friend."

Film company, The Asylum's CEO David Michael Latt wrote that Sizemore "saved" The Asylum "universe countless times from aliens to giant sharks. He was always cast as the hero because he was always a hero to us."

The Asylum's official Twitter account added, "We are so saddened to hear of the loss of our dear friend and longtime collaborator, Tom Sizemore."

In addition to his role in "Saving Private Ryan," Sizemore starred in several other blockbuster movies in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including "Black Hawk Down" and "Heat." But his career was then impacted by issues with substance abuse and arrests for DUI, abuse and possession of a controlled substance.

The actor currently has 33 upcoming credits for various productions and has also produced and written several projects. He also wrote a memoir in 2013 titled, "By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There."