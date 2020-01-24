Tom Sizemore arrested for DUI, possession of narcotics

Actor Tom Sizemore was arrested Thursday for DUI and possession of narcotics, Fox News has confirmed.

Sgt. Dan Suttles of the Glendale Police Department told Fox News that the "Saving Private Ryan" actor, 58, was initially pulled over in the early morning hours for an "unsafe lane change."

"He was pulled over for a traffic violation and then after a short investigation he was arrested for DUI and possession of narcotics," Suttles said.

According to TMZ, Sizemore was stopped in Glendale, Calif. around 2:30 a.m.

Suttles confirmed to Fox News that, at the time of his arrest, Sizemore also had an outstanding arrest warrant for a separate possession of narcotics charge stemming from the Burbank Police Department.

Online records viewed by Fox News show that the actor was booked at 3:15 a.m. at the Burbank Police Department and his bail was set to $10,000.

The actor has a long history of drug troubles. Prior to Thursday's arrest, Sizemore was booked in January 2019 on misdemeanor drug charges. At the time, police records indicated that the actor's car was pulled over for failure to display current registration and that he consented to a vehicle search. Officers found "various illegal narcotics," an arrest log stated.

The "Pearl Harbor" actor was also arrested on suspicion of domestic violence back in 2016.