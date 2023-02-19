Tom Sizemore in critical condition after suffering brain aneurysm

Tom Sizemore, the actor known for portraying Mike Horvath in "Saving Private Ryan," has been hospitalized and is in critical condition, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

A representative for the actor confirmed that the actor had suffered a brain aneurysm at his home and is in the intensive care unit.

"He is in the hospital," Charles Lago told Fox News Digital. "His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best. It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition and under observation."

Born in Detroit, Sizemore, 61, has starred in films including "Born on the Fourth of July" with Tom Cruise, "Pearl Harbor" with Ben Affleck, and in the television show "Twin Peaks."

According to IMDb, the actor currently has 33 upcoming credits for various productions.

He has also produced and written a variety of projects.

Previously married to actress Maeve Quinlan from 1996 through 1999, Sizemore has had several run-ins with the law and has openly discussed his journey to sobriety.

In an interview with Fox News Digital in 2021, Sizemore shared his commitment to getting sober, saying "I’ve been trying to get sober since 1991 ... It became really big news much later than that, but I was trying to stop. I’ve had a problem for a long time. I had periods, long periods, of sobriety and I would end up relapsing."

"I still go to meetings and work my steps, but I had reached a place in my life where I knew I had to stop," he explained. "I couldn’t be arrogant anymore. If I wanted to reach a nice and pleasant old age, I had to stop. And if I wanted to watch my kids grow up, I needed to reach a place where I knew it was over."

"So far, it has remained over," he noted. "I still have to do my daily inventory and show up."

Sizemore is the father to twins Jagger and Jayden, whom he shares with Janelle McIntire.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.