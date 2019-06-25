‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Jaclyn Smith reflects on her friendship with Farrah Fawcett: ‘I miss her every day’

Jaclyn Smith is remembering her beloved co-star and friend Farrah Fawcett 10 years after her death.

The “Charlie’s Angels” icon passed away from cancer on June 25, 2009. She was 62.

FARRAH FAWCETT'S LAST WORDS REVEALED

“Farrah was relentless in her fight,” Smith told People Magazine on Tuesday of the late actress’ decision to go public with her illness and launch The Farrah Fawcett Foundation to raise funds for research and education.

“Who would have dreamed that this girl who was known for the smile and the hair and the glamour would open up the depths of her soul to share with the world?” said the 73-year-old.

Smith said she still vividly recalls the day Fawcett first told her she had cancer.

“She said, ‘I always thought I might get breast cancer or heart disease but never this’ and she started to cry,” said Smith. “I never saw her cry after that.”

LEE MAJORS TELLS ALL

Smith said she was determined to be by her pal’s side. The friendship first began on the set of “Charlie’s Angels” and remained strong ever since.

The series aired from 1976 until 1981.

“We had each other’s backs,” said Smith. “It was like a college dorm, eating in our trailers together. Sometimes we’d shop on weekends for what we were going to wear. We were not just actresses working, but girlfriends and it remained that way for 40 years.”

“[‘Charlie’s Angels’] changed our lives,” Smith continued. “We were sorta like rock stars. When we went to Hawaii for the season opener, we had guards around the clock. We all went on to do our thing, but the power of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ — it helped define who we were and where we went.”

While Fawcett left the show in 1977, Smith insisted there were no hard feelings between the women.

FARRAH FAWCETT'S PAL TELLS ALL

“When Farrah decided to leave after one season, we all supported her,” said Smith. “She wasn’t afraid to say, ‘This is what I’m gonna do.’ Farrah wanted to be seen as a serious actress. She marched to her own drum. And once she was accepted as an actress, she went back to Playboy and posed at 50 years old. From a serious actress to a sex symbol again. There was never a boring moment.”

And as Fawcett suffered from cancer, the love they shared over the years endured.

“She was in pain and couldn’t stay still,” said Smith about visiting Fawcett in her Los Angeles apartment. “I was rubbing her feet, trying to make her feel better. And that relaxed her. We must have talked for three hours about our lives, about our children, about growing up in Texas. The time I spent with Farrah at the end was the best because we appreciated the friendship.”

“What I remember about Farrah is that as much of an 8-by-10 glossy as she was, she was the friend who cheered me on, the girl who loved her parents, the girl down the street,” continued Smith. “Together, we shared the ups and downs of life, of happiness and sadness. I miss her every day. A lot of people are gone now and that’s hard. I miss them and it’s OK to miss them.”

JACLYN SMITH TELLS ALL

Back in 2018, Smith told Fox News she still cherished fond memories of her time filming “Charlie’s Angels” alongside her friend.

“We had laughs, we had so many laughs,” said Smith. “Angels in chains, being chained together. Eating lunch together. It was an education and it was eye-opening because each girl was so unique with her own personality and style. And these are my friends today. That bond is what I really remember."