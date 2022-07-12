Expand / Collapse search
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are reportedly dating after being introduced by Vogue editor Anna Wintour

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have been dating 'for a few months now'

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Academy Award-winning actor Bradley Cooper and Hilary Clinton's top aide, Huma Abedin, are reportedly dating after being introduced by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

The former wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner has been "seeing the A-lister" for several months, according to Page Six.

"Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet," their insider added. "Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma."

The source says: "Anna definitely played matchmaker. She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma." Page Six reports that the two arrived together at the Met Gala in May, but split up for the red carpet.

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are reportedly dating after meeting through Anna Wintour

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are reportedly dating after meeting through Anna Wintour (Getty Images)

Cooper and Abedin did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment. 

Cooper was previously in a relationship with model Irina Shayk, with whom he shares daughter Lea De Seine. 

Abedin and Weiner were married in 2010, have two children and separated in 2017 after he pleaded guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. He served 18 months in prison, and their divorce is ongoing.

He previously represented New York's 9th Congressional District from January 1999 until June 2011. Weiner infamously resigned from office after it became publicly known that he sent a lewd image to a woman, and he admitted to doing the same with several others. 

Anna Wintour,  Hillary Clinton, and Huma Abedin pose backstage at the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards: Women Rise on Nov. 12, 2018 in New York City. 

Anna Wintour,  Hillary Clinton, and Huma Abedin pose backstage at the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards: Women Rise on Nov. 12, 2018 in New York City.  (Cindy Ord)

Huma Abedin (L) and Anthony Weiner attend the 12th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios on Nov. 2, 2015 in New York City. 

Huma Abedin (L) and Anthony Weiner attend the 12th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios on Nov. 2, 2015 in New York City.  (Andrew Toth)

