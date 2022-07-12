Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are reportedly dating after being introduced by Vogue editor Anna Wintour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Academy Award-winning actor Bradley Cooper and Hilary Clinton's top aide, Huma Abedin, are reportedly dating after being introduced by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

The former wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner has been "seeing the A-lister" for several months, according to Page Six.

"Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet," their insider added. "Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma."

The source says: "Anna definitely played matchmaker. She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma." Page Six reports that the two arrived together at the Met Gala in May, but split up for the red carpet.

HOWARD STERN CHOOSES ACTOR BRADLEY COOPER AS HIS POTENTIAL PRESIDENTIAL RUNNING MATE

Cooper and Abedin did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Cooper was previously in a relationship with model Irina Shayk, with whom he shares daughter Lea De Seine.

Abedin and Weiner were married in 2010, have two children and separated in 2017 after he pleaded guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. He served 18 months in prison, and their divorce is ongoing.

He previously represented New York's 9th Congressional District from January 1999 until June 2011. Weiner infamously resigned from office after it became publicly known that he sent a lewd image to a woman, and he admitted to doing the same with several others.