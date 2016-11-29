Ex 'Power Ranger' Ricardo Medina charged with murder in roommate's stabbing

Former “Power Rangers” star Ricardo Medina was arrested and charged with murder in the 2015 stabbing of his roommate.

The 36-year-old, best known for his role as the Red Ranger on “Power Rangers Wild Force,” was arrested Wednesday and charged with the fatal stabbing of Josh Sutter at his house in California on Jan. 31, 2015.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Medina and Sutter allegedly got into an argument over Medina’s girlfriend.

The argument turned physical and the actor stabbed Sutter several times in the stomach with a sword.

Medina is set to be arraigned next Tuesday at the Antelope Valley Branch of the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Prosecutors will seek a $1 million bail.

If convicted, Medina faces 26 years to life in prison.

Aside from his role as Cole Evans on “Power Rangers Wild Force” for 39 episodes in 2002, Medina also returned to the franchise in 2011, playing Deker in 24 episodes of “Power Rangers Samurai.”

Other acting credits include one episode of “E.R.” in 2003 and an episode of “CSI: Miami” in 2004.

