Ex-‘Howard Stern’ show staffer Shuli Egar on cancel culture: ‘The higher you are, the more you have to fear'

EXCLUSIVE: Former "Howard Stern" show staffer Shuli Egar is the latest comedian to speak out against the ever-present practice of engaging in cancel culture.

Among the many performers who make their living telling jokes in front of complete strangers -- and are denouncing the era of cancel culture -- is Egar. Egar is a stand-up comedian and music artist who spent 15 years working under the shock jock before leaving on his own volition in order to start his podcast "The Shuli Show" on Hurrdat Media.

For him, the age of cancel culture is one that he believes is a trend for the worst and Egar laments the idea that the level of success a person achieves can make them a potential target of internet takedown.

"I think the higher up the ladder you are, the more you have to fear," the Israeli-born Egar told Fox News.

"You can't cancel me. I'm already canceled, what do you think about that?" Egar quipped. "I'll cancel myself, 'Now what?'"

Hence, Egar’s message for anyone he offends during his stand-up routines is simple: "Don’t go to comedy clubs."

"At the end of the day, I think it's all about the delivery system, the delivery mechanism, whatever it is you're saying," he explained. "First of all, if you're offended at a comedy club, then don't ever f--king go into a comedy club."

"These are jokes and that's why you're in a place called a comedy club. No one is standing up asking you to vote for him and saying this s—t," added the "Stern" show caller-turned-staffer. "They're sitting here telling you -- most of the time, stories from their own lives, thoughts that they have -- and it's a safe zone for that. It always has been for years and years and years."

However, despite the uptick of prominent people being "canceled" in recent years, Egar said the trend is no different from what he has seen and experienced in his time playing gigs in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"It was like this in Vegas when I started -- this cancel culture has kind of always been around in Vegas because Vegas is pro-audience, they're not pro-artists," he maintained. "And by that, I mean as a comic – let's say I'm working at a casino and I live there. That's tough to get those regular casino gigs as a local because they fly in comics from all over the country that are headlining comics."

Egar claims Vegas gigs can be tough to play given the fact many casinos cater to their guests and frequent high-rollers.

"If you go up and you do a joke – and somebody who happens to spend a lot of money at the casino doesn’t like the joke – what's likely to happen is it’s going to overpower you and your comedy and being funny and you're done working that casino," he claimed.

The writer-producer further alleged: "They'll toss you out because this high-roller didn't like what you said. So that is something I grew up with out there in the comedy world since the start. What we’re dealing with now in society is no different."

Egar lightened the mood and explained through bouts of laughter that he simply tells jokes because he "can't afford therapy" and writes them mainly so he can vent about his family.

"I say some crazy s--t on stage, wild s--t about my kids, myself, my family, my wife, everything, and no one ever comes to me and says, 'This bothered me,'" said the funnyman. "Because at the end of the day, it's the delivery mechanism, I'm not up there angry about it. I'm not up there trying to teach you how you should think or live. I'm just throwing weird s--t out there that's in my head."

"So this is my therapy. You're going to hear some s--t."

Regardless of which direction the cancel culture trend goes from here, Egar said he is neither fazed nor scared about anyone or group of people coming at him simply because he isn't on any "level" that would warrant the effort it would take to cancel him.

"I'm not worried about it because I'm not on a level where there's anything to knock me off of," he said. "I walked away from everything to be my own man and I walked away the way I did so I could say whatever it is I want to say. So I'm going to take advantage of that."