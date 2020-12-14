Ex-Howard Stern employees reveal what radio personality is really like behind the scenes

Former employees of Howard Stern and his radio show on SiriusXM are speaking out about working for the shock jock.

Multiple show insiders spoke to Page Six in an expose published Monday about Stern's alleged icy behavior.

They alleged that Scott Salem, a longtime engineer on for the "Howard Stern Show," had asked Stern in 2018 to start a GoFundMe page for his wife who was battling cancer at the time.

Marci Turk, Stern’s chief operating officer, allegedly allowed the fundraising page to go up but told Salem he couldn't use Stern's name or the show's.

Salem raised over $73,000 to help pay medical expenses but Stern was reportedly upset over some pressure he was receiving from people to contribute, insiders said.

HOWARD STERN RESPONDS TO BACKLASH OVER RESURFACED BLACKFACE SKETCH, USE OF N-WORD

The Sirius sources told the Post that Salem was then moved to another floor and axed from appearing on-air. Stern, 66, allegedly didn't interact with Salem again and when Salem's wife, Robin, died in 2018 he allegedly sent his condolence via email.

There was also a reported incident at a 2019 Christmas party that involved Salem's new girlfriend trying to tape Stern and then an altercation with Turk proceeded.

Salem was later let go after 33 years with Stern. The Post reports that the two events weren't linked.

Reps for Stern and SiriusXM didn't immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.

HOWARD STERN WILL REMAIN AT SIRIUSXM FOR THE NEXT FIVE YEARS THANKS TO NEW CONTRACT

“This has really bothered me. It’s ­really sad. His wife ends up dying. Howard doesn’t even go downstairs and offer Scott his condolences,” an on-air personality “Stuttering John” Melendez, who worked with Stern from 1988 to 2004, told Page Six. “Everyone falls from grace with Howard.”

Artie Lange reportedly tweeted in 2018, “For the record, Scott never bad mouthed Howard to me. Prob cuz he’s afraid & classy. But I’m Unafraid & classless So I say. Shame on u Howard. Ask yourself why all of ur ex loyal servants hate u! Just sad.”

A show insider said Stern is "worse than Ellen [DeGeneres]" while another said employees are told "not to look" at him at work.

"The hallway had to be cleared out before he walks down,” added Melendez.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stern just re-upped his contract with Sirius for another five years. The deal is reportedly worth upwards of $100 million. According to Forbes, in 2019 the interviewer reportedly made $90 million.