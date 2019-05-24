CNN now the 'hate Trump' network, ex-contributors say: Network 'openly despises conservatives'

Several conservative commentators who were previously employed by CNN are now speaking out against the network, claiming its current identity is "anti-Trump" instead of neutral, as it claims to be. One claims the network "openly despises conservatives."

"Most of us got squeezed out involuntarily,” Jack Kingston, a former Georgia congressman who appeared on the network, told Mediaite. “I was there for two years and was certainly willing to continue. It was clear to me in the end that the Republicans they prefer are anti-Trump Republicans.”

"Most of us got squeezed out involuntarily. I was there for two years and was certainly willing to continue. It was clear to me in the end that the Republicans they prefer are anti-Trump Republicans.” — Jack Kingston, former Georgia congressman

CNN'S ACOSTA SUGGESTS TRUMP ORDERED UNSEALING OF 2016 INTEL TO 'DISTRACT' FROM PELOSI SPAT

Conservatives come and go

Pro-Trump contributors at CNN seem to have come and gone in recent months. Last week, the network fired former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli as reports indicated he was being considered for a high-ranking immigration post in the Department of Homeland Security.

Earlier this year, CNN fired economic analyst Stephen Moore after President Trump nominated him to serve on the Federal Reserve Board. But Moore withdrew from consideration after CNN and other outlets reported old derogatory remarks he made about women and the Obamas.

Previously, CNN let go other commentators who supported President Trump. Contributors Jeffrey Lord and Ed Martin were fired for remarks they made outside the network. Paris Denard was let go after he was accused of sexual misconduct from a previous job. The contracts of Kingston and former South Carolina Lt. Gov. Andre Bauer were not renewed. And former Trump campaign and administration officials Corey Lewandowski, Marc Short and Jason Miller all had short-lived paid contributorships.

Perceived animus

In addition to Kingston, other ex-CNN contributors weighed in on the perceived animus toward them at the so-called "neutral" cable news network in a report by Mediaite.

Moore has particularly been outspoken about his frustration with CNN.

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER DELETES TWEET CLAIMING HE COVERED MICHAEL AVENATTI STORY: 'I GOT MIXED UP'

“Who are the Republicans, John Kasich? He hates Trump!” Moore said, referring to the former Republican governor of Ohio, whom CNN recently hired. "CNN is the 'hate Trump' network. They just trash Trump every single hour of every single day. All they’ve talked about for two years is the Mueller report and how bad does it make them look now that it proved nothing."

"Who are the Republicans, John Kasich? He hates Trump! CNN is the 'hate Trump' network. They just trash Trump every single hour of every single day." — Stephen Moore, writer and commentator

Former Trump campaign deputy communications director Bryan Lanza left the network, claiming CNN's only identity is "anti-Trump," not "conservative versus liberal.”

'Last-place performance'

“If you hate Trump, you tune to CNN to validate your hatred,” Lanza told Mediaite. “Not sure it’s a winning formula -- and I’m validated by their last-place performance against other outlets.”

CNN'S DAVID AXELROD CALLS TRUMP'S PRESSER 'NORTH KOREAN': MAYBE HE'S 'HANGING OUT WITH KIM JONG UN' TOO MUCH

“If you hate Trump, you tune to CNN to validate your hatred.” — Bryan Lanza, former Trump campaign deputy communications director

“CNN used to pretend it accepted right-wing voices for balance, but now it openly despises conservatives who are pro-Trump,” former CNN contributor Buck Sexton, a former CIA intelligence officer, said. “Today the entire enterprise clings to a fundamental dishonesty: that it has no political agenda. Taking down Trump is obviously the agenda. And in this regard, some of CNN’s ‘hard news’ anchors are the biggest journalistic frauds of all.”

“CNN used to pretend it accepted right-wing voices for balance, but now it openly despises conservatives who are pro-Trump. ... Taking down Trump is obviously the agenda.” — Buck Sexton, former CIA intelligence officer

Sexton, however, did leave the door open to return to the network "if CNN stopped being crazy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for CNN told Mediaite that the network is "always looking to add new perspectives from across the political spectrum" and highlighted conservatives commentators Scott Jennings, David Urban, and Steve Cortes, as well as former Republican officeholders such as Kasich, former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania and former U.S. Rep. Mia Love of Utah.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.