Ewan McGregor's daughter Clara reveals face wound from dog bite at red carpet film premiere

Ewan McGregor’s daughter, Clara, had to walk the red carpet with a wound on her face from a dog bite.

The 25-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share that she suffered an injury to her face mere minutes before she was due to hit the red carpet for her new film "The Birthday Cake." Fortunately, that was enough time for her to receive medical attention and she seemed in good spirits about the ordeal in a post on Instagram.

"When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet," she captioned a series of images showing both her emergency room visit as well as her injured face at the premiere.

The photos show fresh, bloody marks on her left cheek and the bridge of her nose where it seems a dog clearly got a piece of her. Fortunately, she still managed to pull off a smart look in a tan Fendi suit and posed alongside her co-stars. One of the images in the collage shows her in the emergency room smiling and giving someone off-camera the middle finger.

She also thanked The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, which played home to the premiere of the crime drama, which People reports she co-produced and stars her father as well as Val Kilmer.

Clara is one of Ewan’s daughters who he shares with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis. She has clearly mended fences with her "Star Wars" actor dad since publicly calling him out for leaving Mavrakis in 2018 for his "Fargo" co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

At the time, she went as far as to comment on Instagram that Winstead is a "piece of trash."

The 47-year-old's other daughter, Esther, 15, also spoke out about her dad for leaving her mom after 22 years of marriage.

At the time, Esther posted a video of herself singing a song she wrote called, "Made You a Man" with lyrics that seem to reference her dad’s alleged affair.