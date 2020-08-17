Ewan McGregor to lose half of his TV and movie fortune in divorce settlement

Ewan McGregor is losing half of the fortune he’s amassed during his long acting career thanks to a tumultuous divorce with his ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis.

The split came after the couple had been together more than 20 years amid reports that McGregor was spotted cozying up with his "Fargo" co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The former co-stars are reportedly still together.

According to court documents obtained by People, McGregor and Mavrakis agreed to split their assets, which for him means any earned income from films and TV projects that he worked on while they were together. The couple reportedly called it quits in 2017 and has been locked in a divorce battle ever since.

For perspective, that means that she’s entitled to a chunk of change from such lucrative properties he’s been in over the years as three “Star Wars” movies, “Trainspotting,” “Moulin Rouge!,” “The Men Who Stare at Goats,” “Angels & Demons” and many more. The outlet notes that half the $3 million he got for the 2018 film “Christopher Robin” will also go to his ex despite it being made after their split date.

In addition to losing half of what he made in the last two decades, McGregor has agreed to pay almost $15,000 per month in child support as well as make a trust fund for their younger daughter’s educational expenses. He’ll also pay almost $36,000 per month in spousal support.

The two have four daughters together: Clara, 24, Jamyan, 19, Esther, 18, and Anouk, 9. The parents have reportedly agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their youngest and will “have a flexible custodial schedule to accommodate” their daughter’s schedule, People reports.

As for assets, TMZ notes that McGregor is holding onto 30 cars while Mavrakis only gets to keep five. However, their swanky $6.62 million Los Angeles home stays with her.

It seems that McGregor is eating a bit of crow after his alleged affair came out in such a highly public way. In 2018, shortly after they filed for divorce, his daughter Clara took to Instagram to call his new girlfriend, Winstead, a “piece of trash.”