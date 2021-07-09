Everything we know about Kelly Preston's final movie 'Off the Rails'

On the one-year anniversary of her unexpected death, Kelly Preston’s final on-screen role remains unreleased.

The star of films like "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins" died in July of 2020 at age 57, much to the surprise of her fans who were largely unaware of the fact that she was engaged in a very secret, two-year battle with breast cancer.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," her husband, John Travolta wrote on Instagram at the time. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

Preston’s final on-screen role was in the 2018 movie "Gotti" in which her husband portrayed the infamous New York mobster John Gotti. Unfortunately, the film was not well received at the box office, opening to an incredibly disappointing $1.6 million. Fortunately for Preston fans, "Gotti" will not remain her last on-screen role.

Prior to her death, she completed filming on the travel comedy/drama "Off the Rails" in which she stars alongside Jenny Seagrove, Sally Phillips, Elizabeth Dormer-Phillips, Ben Miller, Franco Nero and Judi Dench.

According to Variety, the film focuses on three friends who are now in their 50s attempting to recreate an interrail journey across Europe from their youth in order to fulfill their friend’s dying wish. Because she cannot join them, the friend is replaced on the journey by her 18-year-old daughter. The film promises lost passports, train strikes, romantic entanglements and old feuds will stand in the way of the group’s mission to complete the journey within five days to make good on their promise. The outlet reports that "Off the Rails" marks the directorial debut of Jules Williamson and that the story is based on their real-life experience.

Unfortunately, there’s no release date planned for the film at this time. However, Screen Media purchased the U.S. rights to the comedy-drama in November of 2020 and announced a goal to release it in the first half of 2021. However, it seems that didn’t happen.

"We are so excited to be bringing a movie about fun, tradition, and love to audiences at a time when we can all use a little more of each of those. We know audiences will love seeing these incredible actresses tell this story," the company said in a press release last November. "Tragically, Kelly Preston’s passing makes this film’s message of friendship especially poignant, but we are so proud to be able to present ‘Off the Rails’ and Kelly’s performance in it."

Regardless of when the film comes out, it clearly meant a lot to Preston to be able to film the movie in the final years of her life. She took to Instagram in April of 2019, a little more than a year before her death, to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the film and to note how excited she was to work with Judi Dench.

"Dream come true today shooting with Dame Judi Dench in London for @offtherailsfilms," Preston wrote at the time.

She followed that up two days later with another photo from the set showing cast and crew huddled under umbrellas and smiling.

"Goodbye London... goodbye Judi... Bill, Jules, Jenny, Sally, Lizzie, Peter... Everyone who worked so hard on #offtherailsfilm I LOVED every moment of this film!" she captioned that image.