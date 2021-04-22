John Travolta says he's learned that ‘mourning is something personal’ after loss of wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta is opening up about the loss of his wife, Kelly Preston.

The actress died in July 2020 after a private fight with breast cancer.

Now, the "Grease" star, 67, has spoken about his mourning process with Esquire España and the lessons he’s learned.

"I learned that mourning someone, is something personal," he shared, per Google Translate. "Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing. This is different from someone else's journey."

The famed actor said that "the most important thing" someone can do for a person is mourning "is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours."

"Let's say you lose someone and at the funeral, you are very sad, another person approaches who is feeling sadder and then does not leave enough space for you to mourn," he explained. "Otherwise, it will be two boats plummeting to the bottom. That is my experience."

Travolta said that "even though it's great to have company, sometimes it becomes like you're helping them, rather than putting yourself to work overcoming feelings of loss and grief."

Since his wife’s passing, people have "approached" the "Pulp Fiction" star, leaving him feeling "saturated with everyone’s sadness."

"The first thing you should do when you experience grief is to go to a place where you can mourn, without any interference," said the star. "If I die tomorrow, the last thing I want to see is that everyone around is sunk."

Travolta shared the news of Preston’s passing on Instagram last summer.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote alongside a photo of the deceased star. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

He continued: "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."