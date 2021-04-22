Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

John Travolta
Published

John Travolta says he's learned that ‘mourning is something personal’ after loss of wife Kelly Preston

The actress died of breast cancer in July 2020

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 22Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 22

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

John Travolta is opening up about the loss of his wife, Kelly Preston.

The actress died in July 2020 after a private fight with breast cancer.

Now, the "Grease" star, 67, has spoken about his mourning process with Esquire España and the lessons he’s learned.

"I learned that mourning someone, is something personal," he shared, per Google Translate. "Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing. This is different from someone else's journey."

JOHN TRAVOLTA RECALLS DANCING WITH PRINCESS DIANA AT 1985 WHITE HOUSE DINNER: ''VERY SPECIAL, MAGICAL MOMENT'

The famed actor said that "the most important thing" someone can do for a person is mourning "is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours."

John Travolta opened up about his thoughts on mourning following the death of his wife, Kelly Preston. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

John Travolta opened up about his thoughts on mourning following the death of his wife, Kelly Preston. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

"Let's say you lose someone and at the funeral, you are very sad, another person approaches who is feeling sadder and then does not leave enough space for you to mourn," he explained. "Otherwise, it will be two boats plummeting to the bottom. That is my experience."

Travolta said that "even though it's great to have company, sometimes it becomes like you're helping them, rather than putting yourself to work overcoming feelings of loss and grief."

Since his wife’s passing, people have "approached" the "Pulp Fiction" star, leaving him feeling "saturated with everyone’s sadness."

JOHN TRAVOLTA HONORS SON JETT ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN HIS 29TH BIRTHDAY, FIRST SINCE WIFE KELLY PRESTON DIED

"The first thing you should do when you experience grief is to go to a place where you can mourn, without any interference," said the star. "If I die tomorrow, the last thing I want to see is that everyone around is sunk."

Travolta shared the news of Preston’s passing on Instagram last summer.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston were married from 1991 to her death in 2020. They shared three children.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston were married from 1991 to her death in 2020. They shared three children. (Getty Images)

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote alongside a photo of the deceased star. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued: "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

On Our Radar