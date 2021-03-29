Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in April 2021

Spring is officially here and with it, a new crop of movies and TV shows is coming to Netflix in April of 2021.

Now that it’s easier to get some fresh air, people will have to choose more wisely what they stream in between all of their various outdoor activities. Fortunately, with the changing of calendar months comes the addition and subtraction of some popular content on Netflix.

This month, fans will be excited to welcome the premiere of "Dolly Parton A MusiCares Tribute," which will honor the music icon through various performances and celebrity interviews.

Those who further want their documentary itch scratched can wrap their minds around a daring real-life art heist in the documentary "This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist." Also, if you’re more of a TV fan, you can watch Season 1 of the social media experiment show "The Circle" before Season 2 drops later in the month.

DISNEY ANNOUNCES CAST OF 'STAR WARS' SPINOFF SERIES FOCUSED ON OBI-WAN KENOBI

However, as new content is added, some other stuff has to go. April 2021 marks people’s last chance to catch movies like "Snowpiercer," "Django Unchained" and TV shows like "The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass," and "Kingdom."

To help people plan their spring below is a rundown of everything that’s coming to and leaving Netflix in April of 2021:

Coming to Netflix in April 2021:

Avail. 4/1/21

Magical Andes: Season 2

Prank Encounters: Season 2

Tersanjung the Movie

Worn Stories

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

The Time Traveler's Wife

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

Avail. 4/2/21

Concrete Cowboy

Just Say Yes

Madame Claude

The Serpent

Sky High

Avail. 4/3/21

Escape from Planet Earth

Avail. 4/4/21

What Lies Below

Avail. 4/5/21

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3

Avail. 4/6/21

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

Avail. 4/7/21

The Big Day: Collection 2

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

Snabba Cash

This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist

The Wedding Coach

Avail. 4/8/21

The Way of the Househusband

Avail. 4/9/21

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Night in Paradise

Thunder Force

Avail. 4/10/21

The Stand-In

Avail. 4/11/21

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

Avail. 4/12/21

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

Avail. 4/13/21

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

Avail. 4/14/21

The Circle: Season 2

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Law School

The Soul

Why Did You Kill Me?

BEST WAY TO SPEND $20, $30, OR $50 PER MONTH FOR STREAMING SHOWS, SPORTS AND MOVIES

Avail. 4/15/21

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die

Avail. 4/16/21

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Ajeeb Daastaans

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico

Into the Beat

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This

The Zookeeper's Wife

Avail. 4/18/21

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2

Avail. 4/19/21

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

Avail. 4/20/21

Izzy's Koala World: Season 2

Avail. 4/21/21

Zero

Avail. 4/22/21

Life in Color with David Attenborough

Stowaway

Avail. 4/23/21

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone

Tell Me When

Avail. 4/27/21

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4

Avail. 4/28/21

Sexify

Headspace Guide to Sleep

Avail. 4/29/21

Things Heard & Seen

Yasuke

Avail. 4/30/21

The Innocent

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Pet Stars

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2

Leaving Netflix in April 2021:

Leaving 4/2/21

Honey: Rise Up and Dance

Leaving 4/4/21

Backfire

Leaving 4/11/21

Time Trap

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Leaving 4/12/21

Married at First Sight: Season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

Leaving 4/13/21

Antidote

Leaving 4/14/21

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard

Leaving 4/15/21

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant

Leaving 4/19/21

Carol

The Vatican Tapes

Leaving 4/20/21

The Last Resort

Leaving 4/21/21

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/22/21

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 4/23/21

Mirror Mirror

Leaving 4/24/21

Django Unchained

Leaving 4/26/21

The Sapphires

Leaving 4/27/21

The Car

Doom

Leaving 4/28/21

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Leaving 4/30/21

17 Again

Blackfish

Can't Hardly Wait

Den of Thieves

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Am Legend

Jumping the Broom

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

Knock Knock

Palm Trees in the Snow

Platoon

Runaway Bride

Snowpiercer

The Green Hornet

The Indian in the Cupboard

Waiting