Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in April 2021
A tribute to Dolly Parton is coming to Netflix in April
Spring is officially here and with it, a new crop of movies and TV shows is coming to Netflix in April of 2021.
Now that it’s easier to get some fresh air, people will have to choose more wisely what they stream in between all of their various outdoor activities. Fortunately, with the changing of calendar months comes the addition and subtraction of some popular content on Netflix.
This month, fans will be excited to welcome the premiere of "Dolly Parton A MusiCares Tribute," which will honor the music icon through various performances and celebrity interviews.
Those who further want their documentary itch scratched can wrap their minds around a daring real-life art heist in the documentary "This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist." Also, if you’re more of a TV fan, you can watch Season 1 of the social media experiment show "The Circle" before Season 2 drops later in the month.
However, as new content is added, some other stuff has to go. April 2021 marks people’s last chance to catch movies like "Snowpiercer," "Django Unchained" and TV shows like "The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass," and "Kingdom."
To help people plan their spring below is a rundown of everything that’s coming to and leaving Netflix in April of 2021:
Coming to Netflix in April 2021:
Avail. 4/1/21
Magical Andes: Season 2
Prank Encounters: Season 2
Tersanjung the Movie
Worn Stories
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
The Pianist
The Possession
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
White Boy
Yes Man
Avail. 4/2/21
Concrete Cowboy
Just Say Yes
Madame Claude
The Serpent
Sky High
Avail. 4/3/21
Escape from Planet Earth
Avail. 4/4/21
What Lies Below
Avail. 4/5/21
Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3
Avail. 4/6/21
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
Avail. 4/7/21
The Big Day: Collection 2
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
Snabba Cash
This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist
The Wedding Coach
Avail. 4/8/21
The Way of the Househusband
Avail. 4/9/21
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
Night in Paradise
Thunder Force
Avail. 4/10/21
The Stand-In
Avail. 4/11/21
Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
Avail. 4/12/21
New Gods: Nezha Reborn
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
Avail. 4/13/21
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 3
My Love: Six Stories of True Love
Avail. 4/14/21
The Circle: Season 2
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
Law School
The Soul
Why Did You Kill Me?
Avail. 4/15/21
Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die
Avail. 4/16/21
Arlo the Alligator Boy
Ajeeb Daastaans
Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday
Crimson Peak
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico
Into the Beat
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This
The Zookeeper's Wife
Avail. 4/18/21
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2
Avail. 4/19/21
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks: Season 3
Avail. 4/20/21
Izzy's Koala World: Season 2
Avail. 4/21/21
Zero
Avail. 4/22/21
Life in Color with David Attenborough
Stowaway
Avail. 4/23/21
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone
Tell Me When
Avail. 4/27/21
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4
Avail. 4/28/21
Sexify
Headspace Guide to Sleep
Avail. 4/29/21
Things Heard & Seen
Yasuke
Avail. 4/30/21
The Innocent
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Pet Stars
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2
Leaving Netflix in April 2021:
Leaving 4/2/21
Honey: Rise Up and Dance
Leaving 4/4/21
Backfire
Leaving 4/11/21
Time Trap
Leaving 4/12/21
Married at First Sight: Season 9
Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1
Leaving 4/13/21
Antidote
Leaving 4/14/21
Eddie Murphy: Delirious
The New Romantic
Once Upon a Time in London
Thor: Tales of Asgard
Leaving 4/15/21
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
Leaving 4/19/21
Carol
The Vatican Tapes
Leaving 4/20/21
The Last Resort
Leaving 4/21/21
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 4/22/21
Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 4/23/21
Mirror Mirror
Leaving 4/24/21
Django Unchained
Leaving 4/26/21
The Sapphires
Leaving 4/27/21
The Car
Doom
Leaving 4/28/21
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Leaving 4/30/21
17 Again
Blackfish
Can't Hardly Wait
Den of Thieves
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Am Legend
Jumping the Broom
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
Knock Knock
Palm Trees in the Snow
Platoon
Runaway Bride
Snowpiercer
The Green Hornet
The Indian in the Cupboard
Waiting