Disney announces cast of 'Star Wars' spinoff series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Disney+ revealed the cast and start date for its upcoming "Star Wars" series focused on the character Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The series was first announced in December amid a slew of other spinoffs that are expected to come to the streaming platform under the popular "Star Wars" franchise. At the time, it was revealed that Ewan McGregor would reprise his role as the character, originally played by the late Alec Guinness, alongside Hayden Christensen, who will return to play Anakin Skywalker, better known as the infamous Darth Vader.

On Monday, Disney and Lucasfilm announced that the duo will be joined by stars Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

While no details about their respective characters have been announced, Variety notes that Edgerton and Piesse previously played Luke Skywalker’s aunt and uncle in the prequel films, making it likely that they too will be reprising their roles and that a young Luke Skywalker could factor into the plot.

'STAR WARS' SPINOFFS HAVE FRANCHISE'S STARS, CELEBRITY FANS EXCITED: 'I NEED THIS NOW'

Piesse was the subject of a lot of attention in 2020 when her story about escaping the NXIVM cult was the subject of the HBO documentary series "The Vow."

Unfortunately, little else is known about the series other than that it is expected to begin production in April. However, Entertainment Weekly was able to offer a few hints, such as the official title of the show being "Obi-Wan Kenobi." The outlet also reports that the film will take place ten years after the events in "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," which marks the last time audiences saw McGregor appear on-screen as Kenobi.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The movie ended with a battle between Kenobi and Anakin that led to the latter being corrupted by the Dark Side of the force and becoming Darth Vader. According to The Hollywood Reporter, McGregor noted that the two characters will get a rematch in the upcoming series.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The show comes on the heels of "The Mandalorian," which debuted with the new streaming platform in November of 2019. It has since gone on for two seasons and prompted the studio to announce spinoffs that are all set within the "Star Wars" universe, starting off with "Obi-Wan Kenobi."