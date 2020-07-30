Everything coming to Disney+ in August 2020
Another Marvel superhero movie joins the library in August
As July draws to a close, families across the country are looking to streaming apps like Disney+ to help cap off long summer days with some family-friendly movie nights.
Since launching in 2019, Disney’s exclusive streaming platform has built a regular schedule of original programming and the month of August will see titles like “Muppets Now,” “One Day at Disney” and “Pixar in Real Life” release brand new episodes.
Meanwhile, Marvel fans will be excited to see “Ant-Man and the Wasp” drop and join the cavalcade of other superhero content available on the app. Also, if you haven’t yet seen the 2016 film “Alice: Through the Looking Glass,” you can cap off the summer with a bit of Wonderland whimsey.
To help dedicated binge-watches plan the remainder of their summer, below is a rundown of all the content that’s coming to Disney+ in August 2020:
Friday, August 7
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
The Peanuts Movie
UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)
X-Men
Howard
Muppets Now - Episode 102 "Fever Pitch"
One Day At Disney -Episode 136 “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”
Disney Family Sundays - Series Finale Episode 140 “Goofy: Pencil Cup”
Pixar In Real Life - Episode 110 “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop”
Friday, August 14
Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
Ant-Man and the Wasp
India’s Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
Nature Boom Time (S1)
Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)
Scuba Sam’s World (S1)
Spaced Out (S1)
T.O.T.S. (S1)
T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)
The Greatest Showman
Wild Cats of India (S1)
Zombies 2
The One and Only Ivan
Muppets Now - Episode 103 “Getting Testy”
Magic Camp
One Day At Disney - Episode 137 “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”
Weird But True
Friday, August 21
Back to the Titanic
Beauty and the Beast
Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
Muppets Now - Episode 104 “Sleep Mode”
One Day At Disney - Episode 138 “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”
Weird But True - Episode 302 “National Parks”
Friday, August 28
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Fantastic Four
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Muppets Now - Episode 105 “The I.T. Factor”
One Day At Disney - Episode 139 “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”
Weird But True - Episode 303 “Farming”