Everything coming to Disney+ in August 2020

As July draws to a close, families across the country are looking to streaming apps like Disney+ to help cap off long summer days with some family-friendly movie nights.

Since launching in 2019, Disney’s exclusive streaming platform has built a regular schedule of original programming and the month of August will see titles like “Muppets Now,” “One Day at Disney” and “Pixar in Real Life” release brand new episodes.

Meanwhile, Marvel fans will be excited to see “Ant-Man and the Wasp” drop and join the cavalcade of other superhero content available on the app. Also, if you haven’t yet seen the 2016 film “Alice: Through the Looking Glass,” you can cap off the summer with a bit of Wonderland whimsey.

To help dedicated binge-watches plan the remainder of their summer, below is a rundown of all the content that’s coming to Disney+ in August 2020:

Friday, August 7

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men

Howard

Muppets Now - Episode 102 "Fever Pitch"

One Day At Disney -Episode 136 “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”

Disney Family Sundays - Series Finale Episode 140 “Goofy: Pencil Cup”

Pixar In Real Life - Episode 110 “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop”

Friday, August 14

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam’s World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (S1)

Zombies 2

The One and Only Ivan

Muppets Now - Episode 103 “Getting Testy”

Magic Camp

One Day At Disney - Episode 137 “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”

Weird But True

Friday, August 21

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Muppets Now - Episode 104 “Sleep Mode”

One Day At Disney - Episode 138 “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”

Weird But True - Episode 302 “National Parks”

Friday, August 28

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Muppets Now - Episode 105 “The I.T. Factor”

One Day At Disney - Episode 139 “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”

Weird But True - Episode 303 “Farming”