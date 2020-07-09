Disney World attraction hilariously breaks down, amusing Twitter

Even in the most magical place on Earth, things can go amiss.

Twitter users were left laughing when video footage surfaced of an animatronic attraction at Walt Disney World experiencing a bit of a technical difficulty – and cracked themselves up remixing the gaffe to music.

Before Disney World’s grand, phased reopening on Saturday, CinemaBlend reported that officials conducted a “test run” of the Magic Kingdom during cast member previews of the theme park earlier this week.

During the trial, Tomorrowland’s Carousel of Progress reportedly ran into some trouble when the attraction’s main character, John, continuously shook on stage. A now-viral video of the mechanical mishap has since received over 90,000 views.

“John clearly hasn’t been rehearsing during his vacation time,” the poster joked.

“John has had a really rough few months alone, trapped inside Carousel of Progress...” another teased, remixing the clip to house music. Setting a trend, others did the same with music from Queen, “Hamilton” and more.

Nevertheless, the show must go on. After a four-month closure amid the coronavirus health crisis, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will welcome visitors once again on Saturday, with Epcot and Hollywood Studios set to follow on Wednesday, July 15.

Disney Parks' chief medical officer Dr. Pamela Hymel recently released new information about the company’s enhanced health and safety measures ahead of the grand reopening.

