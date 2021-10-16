Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper.

"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."

Her February due date places the "Tambourine" rapper at around five months along.

Cooper, 49, shared the same photos to his Instagram account, captioning the flicks of his wife, "Very excited to share this news … we have a lil human on the way!

While this will be Eve’s first biological child, she has been a stepmother to Cooper’s children since their 2014 nuptials. The race car driver is father to Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13.

The actress opened up about her instant family to People in December, saying, "It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband — then-boyfriend — I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’

"But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.'"

Eve’s pregnancy reveal comes just days ahead of her new musical drama, "Queens," premiering Oct. 19 on ABC.

The MC stars as Brianna, one-fourth of a 1990’s hip-hop group that reunites in an effort to recapture their glory days. The show also stars "Power" alum Naturi Naughton, "Hart of Dixie" actress Nadine Velazquez and R&B powerhouse Brandy.

