Heather Locklear opens up on finding love again, returning to acting: ‘I want it to be something spiritual’

Heather Locklear isn’t in a rush to say "I do."

In 2020, the actress got engaged to high school sweetheart Chris Heisser – and the two are content regardless of whether or not they officially tie the knot.

The couple graduated from Los Angeles’ Newbury Park High School in 1979. Locklear was married to Tommy Lee from 1986 until 1993, followed by Richie Sambora from 1994 until 2007. She and Sambora, 62, share a daughter named Ava, 24.

"I’m like, ‘You’re my man for the rest of my life, whether we get married or not,’" the 60-year-old told this week’s issue of People magazine. "His daughter goes, ‘When are you guys getting married?’ And I’m like, ‘Can we just get through the movie? Can we just get through the pandemic? Can we just get through [all of that]?’"

HEATHER LOCKLEAR TO STAR IN UPCOMING MEGHAN MCCAIN-PRODUCED LIFETIME MOVIE CHRONICLING KRISTINE CARLSON'S LIFE

"[A wedding] is not so important," the star continued. "We’re together, and we love each other and support each other. And really, that’s all that matters."

The "Melrose Place" icon is set to star in the upcoming Lifetime biopic "Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story," her first acting project in five years. That film premieres on Saturday.

"I thought, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to work again,’" Locklear admitted. "I don’t know if there’s going to be any offers. And then this came to me."

Locklear and Heisser have been on and off during her past struggles. She recently marked two and a half years of sobriety.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"When I’m with him, I go, ‘This feels like home. You feel like home,’" said Locklear. "And basically, he’s the most easy-going, loving person. He just has my back, and I have his. He truly is special to me."

On Thursday, Locklear appeared on "Good Morning America" and said "it was pretty easy" to tell that her latest role was the right one.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I didn’t want to do anything silly," she explained. "I wanted something that had its weight. I prayed to God like whatever lands in my lap, I want it to be something spiritual. It’s so strange and it landed in my lap. It’s all about loss and recovery and coming back from a loss and I just like the depth of it. And I love the books."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.