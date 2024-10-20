Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kids

Eva Mendes has ‘extreme’ stance on her children with Ryan Gosling accessing the Internet

Ryan Gosling and Mendes are parents to Esmeralda, 10 and Amada, 8

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Eva Mendes says sweatpants kill marriages Video

Eva Mendes says sweatpants kill marriages

Actress says they cause divorce

The daughters of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling might have access to one of Hollywood's hottest couples, but they're not getting time on social media or using a smartphone.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Mendes spoke about why daughters Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8, both of whom are home-schooled, are growing up a little differently than many children their age.

"Putting my kid on the internet and being like, ‘Oh, search something,’ that to me is equivalent to telling her, ‘Oh, just go down the street in the middle of the night. You’ll be fine,’" Mendes said.

EVA MENDES MAY NEVER RETURN TO ACTING THANKS TO RYAN GOSLING

Eva Mendes soft smiles in a light pink dress with flowers as she rests her hand against her face

Eva Mendes doesn't allow her children access to smartphones or social media. (Tim Hunter/Newspix/Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

"I know that sounds extreme, but that’s what I feel."

"Putting my kid on the internet and being like, ‘Oh, search something,’ that to me is equivalent to telling her, ‘Oh, just go down the street in the middle of the night. You’ll be fine.'"

— Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes in a plaid sand colored blazer soft smiles on the carpet

Eva Mendes shares two daughters: Esmeralda, 10 and Amada, 8, with partner Ryan Gosling. (Donato Sardella/Getty Images for New York & Company)

Mendes says her approach to raising her children is based upon "conscious parenting," which prioritizes the relationship between parent and child over following rules.

"I still have all this anxiety and I see myself passing it on to my children," Mendes admitted. "Subconsciously I can’t imagine what they’re inheriting from me that I don’t want them to inherit from me."

Eva Mendes in a teal one shoulder dress soft smiles on the carpet

Eva Mendes is careful what she talks about around her children. (Alexander Tamargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

With that being said, Mendes makes it a point to not discuss body insecurities or aging around her children, insisting that her sisters follow that rule too.

"I’m not going to be able to control this narrative much longer. They’re getting to that age."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ryan Gosling in a jean jacket leads Eva Mendes in a printed dress away from a restaurant

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes reportedly moved out of Los Angeles so that their daughters wouldn't be raised around other children of celebrities. (Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images)

Mendes and Gosling have also made a conscious effort to shield their daughters from the extremes of Hollywood, reportedly moving their family away from there so that their kids wouldn't grow up among other children of celebrities.

"For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second," a source claimed to People magazine in March. "And their girls are thriving. They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood. They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."

Ryan Gosling in a turquoise suit looks serious on the carpet

Unlike Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling continues to act. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While Gosling is still a working actor, Mendes famously took a step back from acting 10 years ago to prioritize raising her children. 

"I was never in love with acting. I don’t mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn’t a great actress," Mendes told The Sunday Times. 

"I had my moments when I worked with really great people," noting her best work has been with Gosling. "He gets something out of me that’s never been accessible before."

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling pose on the carpet together in Canada

Eva Mendes says her best work as an actress has been with partner Ryan Gosling. (Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an interview last month with "Good Morning America," Mendes shared similar sentiments, revealing that she might not ever return to acting. 

"I don't know. If there's interesting roles… I kind of felt like I did it, you know? I was like, ‘I just worked with Ryan Gosling. He's like, the best,'" she said, referencing their 2012 flick, "The Place Beyond the Pines."

"It was such a high [in] my career to work with him and what we created together, that I was like, 'This is a good time to like ’Seinfeld' it, and just walk out.' So, who knows?"

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending