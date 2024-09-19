Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Eva Mendes feels 'lost' now that her children are getting older: 'Who am I now?'

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes share two daughters

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Ryan Gosling on bringing Kenergy to 'Barbie' Video

Ryan Gosling on bringing Kenergy to 'Barbie'

Gosling, Simu Liu and Michael Cera on "Kenergy," playing different versions of Ken, and what they hope audiences take away from the live-action film.

Now that Eva Mendes' daughters are getting older, the former movie star is questioning her choice to step away from acting to focus on her family.

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Mendes shared that she never felt lost when she entered motherhood, but now she's starting to question her identity. Mendes has been raising her two daughters, Esmerelda, 10, and Amada, 8, whom she shares with longtime love Ryan Gosling.

"I actually didn't feel lost, I felt very clear," she told Barrymore of becoming a mother. "But then, I felt lost. Then it was the cliché of like, ‘Who am I now, after the kids can survive on their own?'"

RYAN GOSLING AND EVA MENDES LEAVE LA, DIDN'T WANT GIRLS TO 'GROW UP AROUND OTHER CELEBRITY KIDS': REPORT

Eva Mendes in a black patterned top with flowers laughs on "The Kelly Clarkson Show"

Eva Mendes questioned "who" she is now after stepping away from acting for over a decade to raise her two daughters. (Adam Christopher /NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Mendes noted that her daughters are only eight and ten, but they don't need her "every second" anymore.

"It's a little different, but I love talking to my girls about anything. So, I feel very fulfilled," Mendes said.

Earlier this week, Mendes was a guest on "Good Morning America" to promote her children's book, "Desi, Mami, and The Never-Ending Worries," and opened up about whether she'll ever return to the big screen.

"I don't know. If there's interesting roles . . . I kind of felt like I did it, you know? I was like, ‘I just worked with Ryan Gosling. He's like, the best,'" she said, referencing her 2012 flick, "The Place Beyond the Pines."

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling at Paris Olympics 2024

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling pictured at the 2024 Olympics. (Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images)

"Then, I felt lost. Then it was the cliché of like, ‘Who am I now after the kids can survive on their own?'"

— Eva Mendes

"It was such a high [in] my career to work with him and what we created together, that I was like, 'This is a good time to like ’Seinfeld' it, and just walk out.' So, who knows?"

In recent years, Mendes has shared that her mindset has changed since having children.  

Eva Mendes in a pink shirt looks down as she reads her book to children in New York City

Eva Mendes created the children's book, "Desi, Mami, And The Never-Ending Worries." (Gotham/Getty Images for ABA)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Acting is something that I will always love. It's just like now that I have children, I'm kind of extreme," Mendes told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. "There's just so many things I won't do. Like, I won't do most of the movies I've done in the past. A lot of things are off that list. I don't want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don't want to do anything too sexual or sexual at all." 

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling share two daughters. (Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

Mendes did make a small appearance in the children's show "Bluey" in 2021, which she said "killed" in her household.

When talking about her book on "Good Morning America," she noted that writing it was actually beneficial to her parenting. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Desi has these never-ending worries — I have them as well," Mendes admitted of the book's main character. "And she tries to work with her brain to…make sure it's not being a bully to her, by sending all these negative thoughts her way, and that it's being like a BFF to her."

Eva Mendes soft smiles in a light pink dress with flowers as she rests her hand against her face

Eva Mendes previously said that having children made her "extreme." (Tim Hunter / Newspix/Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

Mendes revealed that her kids were fans of her latest venture. "They love it. I think they love it. They're very harsh critics though," she shared, before telling a story she insisted was real, and not only for television.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My little girl, who just turned 10, was having a hard time, and I swear to you, I walk into her room, she's reading the book. . . . That really got to me," she said.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending