Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes leave LA, didn’t want girls to 'grow up around other celebrity kids': report

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have reportedly moved their two young daughters out of Los Angeles to avoid them growing up "around other celebrity kids."

A source told People magazine that the "Barbie" actor and Mendes moved "a bit further north," away from Hollywood. The celebrity couple share two daughters: Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

"For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second," the source told the outlet. "And their girls are thriving. They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood. They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."

The source continued, "Eva and Ryan love their life. It's admirable how they've been able to create balance and boundaries. They care so much about their marriage and just want their girls to live a happy life."

It is unclear if the stars, who have been in a long-term relationship since 2011, are now married. Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Mendes and Gosling for comment.

EVA MENDES' SPANKING COMMENTS CAUSES DEBATE ON SOCIAL MEDIA: ‘HAPPY TO DISAGREE’

Despite living pretty private lives, Mendes, 50, took to Instagram on Sunday night following the 96th Academy Awards to congratulate Gosling, 43, on his "I'm Just Ken" performance and urge him to get home to attend to parenting duties.

The "Ghost Rider" actress wore Gosling's pink, bedazzled blazer he wore during the performance and a black cowboy hat.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG," Eva wrote. "Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

Mendes did not attend the Oscars at Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday night. Instead, Gosling attended the award show with his sister, Mandi Gosling.

When Gosling was nominated for the Oscar for best supporting actor, Mendes took to Instagram, sharing several previous reports that slammed Gosling for taking the "Barbie" role. Eva did nothing but support her husband.

"So proud of my man," she captioned her post in January. "So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She concluded with, "So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie."

At the "Barbie" premiere in July, Gosling appeared to make a subtle nod to Eva by wearing a pink "E" necklace around his neck.

More recently, Ryan accepted the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in January and reflected on how making films has positively impacted his life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes," Ryan told the crowd at the event in January, E! News reported. "I have two dream children. I dreamed of one day making movies and now movies have made my life a dream."

He continued, "So the way I see it, there's no way I've contributed half as much to cinema as cinema has contributed to me. But the idea that I might've given something back to the thing that has given so much to me is too great an honor for me to express."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the festival's red carpet, Gosling reminisced on the 2012 film he starred in with Mendes, "A Place Beyond the Pines." He told E! News that it was the "greatest experience" he had making a movie and "hopes" to be able to make another with Eva.