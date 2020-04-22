Eva Longoria admits she's 'going gray' in quarantine: 'This is crazy!'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Eva Longoria is getting real with her fans.

The 45-year-old actress wants people to know that even A-list celebrities like herself struggle with gray hair, especially while stuck at home in quarantine and unable to get in front of a professional hairstylist.

The former "Desperate Housewives" star uploaded a video to her Instagram account to show off her gray roots to her 7.8 million followers, all the while giving tips on what she does to combat the unwanted silver locks.

"Hi guys! Look at all this gray. This is crazy! If you've been following me, you know I've been going gray," Longoria says in a video while pointing to her roots.

The actress then shared a relatable tip for others watching at home. She insisted her way of getting rid of her gray hair is by using a coverup spray.

"Ah!" Longoria yells to the camera while applying a Loreal spray bottle to her roots. "Look, oh my God. You can't even tell."

Longoria's post was approved by dozens of her followers, including some of her famous pals who admitted to struggling with their hair amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a must have!!!" pro tennis player Serena Williams wrote.

"This stuff is amazing!! Your hair line still looks natural too," actress Olivia Munn complimented the star.

"I love that you kept it 100 and showed your grays! Yasss," another fan commented on the photo.

Another follower insisted that Longoria keep the gray and "go natural."

"We aren't the only ones!" wrote another.

"Same girl...SAME!" "The Real" co-host Adrienne Bailon added.

Longoria's post follows suit with a ton of other celebrities who have admitted they are struggling without their hair and makeup teams. In an Instagram post this week, Kim Kardashian admitted she "missed glam."

Meanwhile, Brad Paisley's wife, Kimberly Williams Paisley, shared a hilarious video clip of the country star touching up his wife's dark roots after insisting he had "no idea" she regularly dyes her hair.