Brad Paisley hilariously dyes wife's roots while under lockdown: 'I'm scared,' she says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As the coronavirus pandemic shutters concerts and music festivals all over the world, country singer Brad Paisley has found an unexpected part-time profession.

The crooner's spouse, Kimberly Williams Paisley, shared a hilarious video on Instagram of Brad taking on the role of his wife's hairdresser as the two stay home together.

"Alright so, this is what I normally use," she says, holding up a box of hair dye.

BRAD PAISLEY'S FREE GROCERY STORE IN NASHVILLE IS DELIVERING TO THE ELDERLY AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

"Oh, I had no idea you colored your hair!" Paisley quips before sloppily squirting the product into an applicator.

The "Waitin' on a Woman" singer generously shakes the bottle for two minutes as his wife reminds him to "mix well."

"I'm scared," she mouths to the camera before taking a seat in front of her husband.

The singer then applies the dye all over her hair, joking that he saw "no gray" and asking, "When did you get a tattoo on your scalp?"

"This is going to ruin everything I've worked towards in my image," Paisley jokes before adding, "You're using me for my talents."

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

The amusing clip was well-received by Paisely fans.

"America needs this reality show!!!" one fan commented.

Another shared the hashtag #lasttimeforeverything.

"Love y'all!!! This is the best!" another commented.

"OMG, this is GOLD," one follower added.

But Paisely wasn't exactly thrilled to find out that the at-home clip made its way onto Instagram.

"Someone disable her friggin instagram account," he wrote.

BRAD AND KIMBERLY WILLIAMS-PAISLEY TO OPEN FREE GROCERY STORE IN NASHVILLE

The Paisleys are the latest stars to share what's going on behind the scenes while they practice social distancing at home.

Last month, the couple used their down time to provide charity relief by turning their free grocery store in Nashville -- called The Store -- into a volunteer delivery service to deliver a week's worth of groceries to elderly individuals in specific neighborhoods in the city.

The singer announced the initiative on his social media accounts.

"In light of how times have changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit," Paisley said in a video. "...We have a list of seniors that we're basically dropping off what they need, following all protocols to make sure we're doing this right."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Store is run by volunteers and services those in need in the community.

“This is a grocery store with dignity for people who have fallen on hard times,” he said. “All of us are one unforeseen disaster away from rock bottom. It’s nice to think about a place where when that happens to someone, they can use it to get back on their feet.”