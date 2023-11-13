'Euphoria' producer Kevin Turen dead at 44

"Euphoria" producer Kevin Turen passed away over the weekend. He was 44.

An HBO spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "We are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Kevin Turen. He was a talented producer and collaborator and will be immensely missed by all who knew and had the fortune of working with him."

Kevin's father, Edward Turen, issued a statement to Deadline on Sunday that said, "Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him."

Per Deadline, Turen died suddenly over the weekend. A cause of death has not been shared.

‘EUPHORIA’ CAST REMEMBERS ANGUS CLOUD: ‘WAY TOO YOUNG TO LEAVE US SO SOON’

Turen's close friend, Jay Penske, issued a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, remembering him for his work outside of Hollywood.

"Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends," Penske began. "He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world."

Penske's statement concluded, "Our collective heart breaks for them and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Turen studied at Columbia University and co-founded Little Lamb Productions with "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson in 2018.

Turen is most notably known for working with Levinson on "Euphoria" and "The Idol." He also produced "Irma Vep."

Kevin's death comes shortly after "Euphoria" star Angus Cloud died on July 31 at 25 years old.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the actor's family previously told Fox News Digital in a statement. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the statement continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP